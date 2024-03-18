Anthony T. Mazzei, Sr. Inducted into Finseca Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca is pleased to announce that Anthony T. Mazzei, Sr., Chairman and Founding Partner at National Financial Network, an agency of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), will be honored this evening with the prestigious Finseca Hall of Fame Award at the Leaders and Managers Program (LAMP) 2024 in Denver, CO. Mazzei, along with just two other financial security professionals, is being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class because of his demonstrated commitment to leadership, mentorship, advocacy efforts, and improving the lives and financial security of countless clients.

"Tony's leadership resonates not just within Finseca, but across our entire profession," remarked Bonnie Godsman, Finseca's President. "His enduring commitment to the service of his clients and leaders within his firm and our entire profession, exemplifies unparalleled dedication. This recognition is truly merited, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his extensive years of service."

"Tony's mission is to change lives and make a difference," said Michael Ferik, Head of Individual Markets at Guardian. "Over the past four decades, he's done exactly that. From his leadership roles in Guardian's Field Advisory Board and General Agency Mentor Program to his ongoing support of various philanthropic causes, Tony has been a champion of his clients, colleagues, and community. His induction into the Finseca Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to his work, and we know his efforts to elevate the industry will only continue."

"A lot has changed in the past forty years," Leyla Lesina, Head of Individual Markets Distribution at Guardian. "No matter what's happened, however, Tony's commitment to supporting the well-being of others has been a guiding light for the industry. He is deeply admired and respected by his peers and his counsel is coveted by clients. Tony embodies what it means to be a General Agent and Finseca has made an outstanding choice in inducting him into its Hall of Fame."

Mazzei has been in the financial services industry for nearly 50 years. He has served in almost every role in the industry: Advisor, Managing Director, Senior Home Office Executive, but most of his time has been spent as a General Agent. Mazzei has a unique skill that was identified early on in his career. He empowers others and aligns them with a role that gives them the opportunity to use their unique abilities.

Tony's mission is to change lives and make a difference. Over the past four decades, he's done exactly that. From his leadership roles in Guardian's Field Advisory Board and General Agency Mentor Program to his ongoing support of various philanthropic causes, Tony has been a champion of his clients, colleagues, and community. His induction into the Finseca Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to his work, and we know his efforts to elevate the industry will only continue.

Finseca's Hall of Fame Award is regarded as the highest honor bestowed upon distinguished insurance and financial security leaders. Nominees were evaluated by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which assessed each nominee's history and accomplishments in four categories:

Advancing the art and science of agency/firm building. Advancing the mission and work of the financial services industry. Enhancing the quality of public and private life. Promoting professional education in the financial services industry.

For more information about the Finseca Hall of Fame Awards and this year's inductees, please visit finseca.org/communities/leadership-awardees.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca