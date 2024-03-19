Finseca's 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca is pleased to announce that Anthony T. Mazzei, Sr., Chairman and Founding Partner at National Financial Network, an agency of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian); our first-ever female inductee, Deb White, District Manager at Farm Bureau Financial Services; and Howard Cowan (recognized in memoriam), formerly with MassMutual, were honored last night with the prestigious Finseca Hall of Fame Award at the Leaders and Managers Program (LAMP) 2024 in Denver, CO. Mazzei, White, and Cowan are being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class because of their demonstrated commitment to leadership, mentorship, advocacy efforts, and improving the lives and financial security of countless clients.

"We are thrilled to announce this year's Hall of Fame class," said Bonnie Godsman, Finseca's President. "These three leaders exemplify the pinnacle of excellence in our profession. It is an honor and a privilege to commemorate their outstanding contributions. Their selfless dedication to serving their clients and communities as well as prioritizing others' needs sets an inspiring example for us all."

These financial security professionals are not only experts at building world-class agencies or firms, but they also elevate the financial security profession by serving and educating their communities, championing professional development, and advancing the mission and work of the profession.

Finseca's Hall of Fame Award is regarded as the highest honor bestowed upon distinguished insurance and financial security leaders. Nominees were evaluated by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which assessed each nominee's history and accomplishments in four categories:

Advancing the art and science of agency/firm building. Advancing the mission and work of the financial services industry. Enhancing the quality of public and private life. Promoting professional education in the financial services industry.

For more information about the Finseca Hall of Fame Awards and this year's inductees, please visit finseca.org/communities/leadership-awardees.

