Anthony Utt Recognized with 2021 Tech Innovator Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - SEO Agency GR0 is proud to help recognize its Engineering Lead, Anthony Utt, as a winner of a 2021 Tech Innovator Award from Built-In. These awards are designed to help highlight the best and brightest in the technical world, who are working to help not just build the tech of today, but lay the plans for tomorrow.

Utt, a North Carolina resident, has been working with GR0 since its official launch in September of 2020. While earning his Bachelor's in Computer Science from Western Governors University, Utt also worked as a Client Support Analyst for SouthData, Inc. Upon graduation he became a freelance full-stack developer on UpWork, where he offered his services to various clients until eventually being hired by GR0. In his work for GR0, Utt developed an automated plug-in to help websites meet Google's E-A-T standards by altering webpages to include authorship boxes while offering control on a per-article basis.

Launched in 2020, GR0 was able to succeed in spite of the pandemic with smart planning and nimble maneuvering. Built by Kevin Miller and Jon Zacharias, the company helps brands rank #1 on Google through quality written content and media partnerships to create valuable associations in the search engine's database. They work with clients like Theragun, Universal Music Group, Hydrow, and others, to build organic audiences that help drive long-term sales, instead of just page views.

In speaking about the Award, Miller said, "We are proud to see Anthony recognized for his achievements, and want to thank him for helping build our company to be the best it can be. We are very excited to see how he will continue to innovate here at GR0." Utt himself also commented, "I'm extremely happy to work in a company where I'm given the freedom and opportunity to build something truly great. I look forward to growing as a developer with GR0 and continuing to push technological boundaries."

The Built In Tech Innovator Awards are made to help celebrate those who are able to charge past roadblocks and look around the corner to what's next. The awards were granted by a board of 12 expert judges who come from technical leadership positions at companies like Microsoft, Blue Apron, and Al Jazeera Media Network.

About GR0

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

