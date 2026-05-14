Anthropic and PwC Expand Alliance, Driving Impact Across Client Work and the Firm

The two leaders look to address the over $2 trillion in technical debt within companies' operations to unlock AI-native futures.

PwC will roll out Claude Code and Cowork starting with U.S. teams and expanding toward a global workforce of hundreds of thousands of professionals, establish a joint Center of Excellence, and train and certify 30,000 PwC professionals on Claude.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC and Anthropic today announced a major expansion of their strategic alliance to leverage the power of Claude in how PwC builds technology, executes deals, and reinvents enterprise functions for clients across every industry it serves.

Enterprise value will be created by agentic operating models — systems that take real work off the desk, run continuously, and let the most experienced professionals operate at a scale not previously possible. PwC and Anthropic are engineering exactly that, today in production, at enterprise scale.

The expansion sharpens focus on three areas of highest leverage:

Agentic technology build. Engineering teams using Claude Code to ship production software for major companies in weeks, not quarters, with a growing portfolio of agentic builds across financial services, pharma and life sciences, healthcare, and consumer markets.





Engineering teams using Claude Code to ship production software for major companies in weeks, not quarters, with a growing portfolio of agentic builds across financial services, pharma and life sciences, healthcare, and consumer markets. AI-native deal-making. Reinventing how PwC executes deals end-to-end — diligence, value creation, integration — with agents working alongside deal teams. For private equity sponsors and corporate acquirers, this compresses the path from thesis to value capture and changes the economics of what's worth doing.





Reinventing how PwC executes deals end-to-end — diligence, value creation, integration — with agents working alongside deal teams. For private equity sponsors and corporate acquirers, this compresses the path from thesis to value capture and changes the economics of what's worth doing. Reinvention of the enterprise function. Building scalable AI-native operating models for finance, supply chain, HR, and the engineering function itself. Where many are running pilots, PwC is running production.

The Office of the CFO is the first at-scale expression of this work. PwC is launching a Claude-native finance business group, combining PwC domain knowledge and the full Anthropic surface area — Claude in the productivity suite, Cowork, and Claude Code. PwC started as "Customer Zero," getting hands on tools for client service, surfacing use cases in journal entry, variance analysis and RFPs, to optimizing annual planning through Claude Code while helping Anthropic's own CFO office scale operations, controls, and international payroll. Each firm put the technology to work inside its own walls before bringing that same discipline to clients. As a first step, PwC has launched Claude-native finance alongside its engineering and deals businesses, with an initial focus on regulated industries and a delivery model that spans targeted CFO function support through enterprise transformation.

Already running in production

Live deployments include:

Professional sports operations : PwC has leveraged Anthropic's portfolio of assets to reinvent digital fan engagement and an agentic-first sports management operations.





: PwC has leveraged Anthropic's portfolio of assets to reinvent digital fan engagement and an agentic-first sports management operations. Insurance underwriting: Underwriting cycles compressed from ten weeks to ten days, opening lines of business that were not previously economically viable.





Underwriting cycles compressed from ten weeks to ten days, opening lines of business that were not previously economically viable. Mainframe modernization : A COBOL codebase four times larger than scoped, tracking on time and under budget.





: A COBOL codebase four times larger than scoped, tracking on time and under budget. HR transformation: A stalled program turned around with a working prototype in one week, full application in under two months, now running thousands of daily transactions.





A stalled program turned around with a working prototype in one week, full application in under two months, now running thousands of daily transactions. Cybersecurity: Incident response accelerated from hours to minutes, with agentic vulnerability operations — code review, automated containment — closing exposure windows before adversaries can exploit them.

Across these deployments, clients are reporting delivery improvements of up to 70%. These outcomes are anchored in Claude Code's enterprise coding leadership, which PwC's Claude-native modernization practice continues to invest in for its frontier performance and compliance readiness.

Where it scales next

Advocate Health, one of the nation's largest health systems, is among the organizations now building toward full-scale deployment across its 167,000-person workforce.

"At Advocate Health, we believe this is one of the most consequential moments in the history of health care, and that AI applied with purpose and a genuine commitment to people can help us deliver on our promise of health, hope, and healing for all," said Andy Crowder, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Advocate Health. "Our collaboration with Anthropic and PwC isn't about deploying technology for its own sake — it's about building the foundation that allows our 167,000 teammates to do more for every patient, in every community we serve, including the rural communities that need us most."

Advocate's deployment is one expression of a broader pattern. PwC and Anthropic are helping clients design the future of operating models across the industries where the stakes are highest:

Healthcare: Agentic transformation across clinical operations, workforce productivity, and the administrative spine that connects systems and payers.





Agentic transformation across clinical operations, workforce productivity, and the administrative spine that connects systems and payers. Life sciences: Compressing clinical development cycles, regulatory submissions, and safety case processing while meeting FDA and EMA standards.





Compressing clinical development cycles, regulatory submissions, and safety case processing while meeting FDA and EMA standards. Financial services and private equity: AI-native finance platforms, agentic deal execution, and portfolio-scale operating model deployment for sponsors moving from thesis to value.





AI-native finance platforms, agentic deal execution, and portfolio-scale operating model deployment for sponsors moving from thesis to value. Consumer, industrial, and technology: Function reinvention and agentic build across the industries where speed-to-market and operating efficiency define competitive position.

Leadership perspective

"PwC has been leading AI's expansion into the parts of the economy where accuracy and reliability are non-negotiable—financial services, healthcare, life sciences, cybersecurity—and the results are clear. Insurance underwriting that took ten weeks now takes ten days. Security work that took hours now takes minutes. We're excited to put Claude in the hands of hundreds of thousands of people across PwC's workforce." — Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO, Anthropic

"The conversation around AI has shifted from possibility to execution. Clients are looking for ways to apply AI that are secure, responsible, and capable of delivering measurable outcomes in complex business environments. Our collaboration with Anthropic brings together advanced AI capabilities and PwC's industry experience to help organizations move from exploration to enterprise-wide impact with greater confidence." — Paul Griggs, US Senior Partner and CEO, PwC

The workforce behind it

Building agentic operating models at this scale requires people who can engineer, operate, and govern them. To meet accelerating client demand, PwC will be rolling out enterprise-wide Claude access globally, expanding toward its workforce of hundreds of thousands of professionals. This work will be anchored by a joint Center of Excellence and a program that will train and certify 30,000 PwC US professionals.

The investment reaches leadership too: earlier this year at PwC's Advisory Leadership Exchange, more than 5,000 leaders saw the alliance up close, with hands-on training enabling a wave of early adopters to apply Claude Code to client workflows.

Claude is already available in ChatPwC — the firm's internal AI assistant — and is in production on client engagements with three active AI incubation pods in Finance, Supply Chain, and Deal Making. Claude Cowork will help extend this reach into the broader workforce, running directly within tools such as spreadsheet, word processing and presentation programs and connecting to enterprise data through Anthropic's Model Context Protocol.

What this is

Most enterprise AI announcements describe the future. This one describes what's already running — and how PwC and Anthropic are scaling it into the operating model for how the world's most important companies build technology, execute deals, and reinvent the functions that run their businesses.

Learn more at www.pwc.com/us/en/technology/alliances/anthropic.html.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Founded as a public benefit corporation, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and products, including Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Enterprise, used by organizations around the world. For more information, visit anthropic.com.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into a competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

SOURCE PwC