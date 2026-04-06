Anthropic Expands Use of Google Cloud and TPUs

Latest expansion will provide Anthropic with multiple gigawatts of TPU capacity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropic today announced an expansion of its use of TPU chips and cloud services, as it scales its development of foundation models, agents, and enterprise applications.

The expansion will provide Anthropic with multiple gigawatts of TPU capacity, expected to come online starting in 2027. This capacity expansion will be delivered through Google Cloud services, as well as access to Google-built TPUs supplied through Broadcom. The additional TPU capacity will support rapidly scaling needs for Anthropic's models.

Anthropic also continues to grow its use of Google Cloud's broader cloud and AI solutions, including BigQuery, Cloud Run, AlloyDB, and others, which together help power Anthropic's data, AI development, and applications. Today, thousands of customers access Claude models through Google Cloud, including Coinbase, Cursor, Palo Alto Networks, Replit, and Shopify.

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SOURCE Google Cloud