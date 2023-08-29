Anti-acne Cosmetics Market size to grow by USD 460.25 million from 2022 to 2027 | Premiumization of Anti-acne Cosmetic Products to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-acne cosmetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% between 2022 and 2027. The anti-acne cosmetics market size is forecast to increase by USD 460.25 million, according to Technavio. The growing demand for organic and natural products is a major trend in the market. Modern consumers are becoming more and more aware of the synthetic chemicals found in everyday products, prioritizing their health. So, they shift towards organic products, considering them free of side effects and synthetic compounds. Major natural and organic anti-acne cosmetic products include Johnson and Johnson's NEUTROGENA NATURALS Acne Clearing Cream and Himalaya Herbals Anti-Acne Cream. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market
Anti-acne Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:
  • Product 
    • Cleansers
    • Emulsions
    • Masks
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography 
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • North America
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the cleansers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Anti-acne Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products is a key factor driving market growth. The acne cosmetic market is very diverse in terms of product types, quantities, and prices. Consumers prefer high-end cosmetics that are durable, reduce toxicity, and are skin-friendly. Furthermore, high-end cosmetics are aimed at affluent customers, who prioritize facial beauty, and skincare, and have the ability to buy high-quality products at higher prices. Suppliers are focusing on expanding their presence in the premium segment to cover the entire cosmetic range. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - Risks associated with chemical preservatives in cosmetic products are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, including some of the vendors such as Alchemee LLC, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., CHOLLEY SA, DERMAdoctor LLC, Emami Ltd., Galderma SA, Hristina Cosmetics, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pharmakon Health and Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., Unilever PLC, and Vita Health Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anti-acne Cosmetics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

  • DERMAdoctor LLC - The company offers skincare products and cosmetics. The key offerings of the company include anti-acne cosmetics such as Picture Porefect Pore Minimizer, Medicated Acne Control Serum, and Medicated AHA BHA Acne Cleanser.
  • Beiersdorf AG - The company offers anti-acne cosmetics under the brands Eucerin, La Prarie, and Nivea.
  • Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd. - The company offers anti-acne cosmetics such as Olivix cream.

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-acne cosmetics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the anti-acne cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-acne cosmetics market vendors

Related Reports

The organic skincare products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,444.13 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (facial care, body care, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The benefits of organic skincare products is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The men's skincare products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,524.27 million. Our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021, besides analyzing the current market scenario. This anti-acne cosmetics market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

