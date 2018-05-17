Anti-Counterfeiting Experts from 40+ Countries Gather at the IACC 2018 Spring Conference

Given the complexities and prevalence of counterfeiting; not one industry, country, nor business can combat it alone. The agenda for this conference, which attracts nearly 500 attendees from more than 40 countries, reflects the IACC's collaborative approach to fighting fake goods.

In addition to accessing high-level sessions focusing on emerging anti-counterfeiting trends, attendees can participate in intimate roundtable sessions and fireside chats with government IP attaches and intermediary companies such as Alibaba Group, Amazon, eBay, and Google. These events are designed to spur dialogue and cooperation amongst different parties that share a common commitment to addressing counterfeiting in various marketplaces.

On the organization's strategy on anti-counterfeiting, IACC President Bob Barchiesi said in his opening remarks, "We form partnerships that take advantage of each other's expertise. This approach sparks the creativity and innovation needed to protect IP."

Vishal Amin, the U.S. Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator, is the Spring Conference keynote speaker. Mr. Amin's office coordinates and develops the U.S.'s overall IP policy and strategy, promotes innovation and creativity, and ensures effective IP protection and enforcement, domestically and abroad.

About IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not for profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and the related theft of intellectual property. The members of the IACC include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe and RogueBlock initiative.

