The "Anti-Epileptic Drugs: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for anti-epileptic drugs. Emerging market growth, rising old age population, increasing incidences of accidents globally is driving the demand for anti-epileptic drugs. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on anti-epileptic drugs manufacturers to reduce costs, minimize side effects and improve drugs quality.
The market for anti-epileptic drugs is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Pfizer Inc., UCB, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Eisai Co. and others. The highest growth is projected to come from third generation anti-epileptic drugs. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements. The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the anti-epileptic drugs market.
The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations, high research and development costs and rising trade protectionism.
Highlights of the Report
- Increasing old age population and rising investments in anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing is driving anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for wearable technologies and IoT that help monitor drug delivery in epilepsy patients.
- The global anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market is growing due to increasing geriatric population and economic growth. These factors along with research and development of new drugs, modification of existing anti-epileptic drugs is expected to drive the anti-epileptic drugs industry.
Report Includes:
- 94 data tables
- An overview of the global anti-epileptic drugs market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Eisai Co.Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., UCB S.A
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Characteristics
4 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Forecast Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
5 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Trends and Strategies
- Modification of Existing Epilepsy Drugs
- Collaborations for Anti-Epileptic Drug Development
- Drug Pipeline
6 PESTLE Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Legal
- Technological
- Environmental
7 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Segmentation
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Segment
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
- First Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs Manufacturing
- Market Characteristics
- Second Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs Manufacturing
- Market Characteristics
- Third Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs Manufacturing
- Market Characteristics
8 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Region
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Segmentation, By Region,2017
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Country
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country
- Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country
9 Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Global Per Capita Average Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Expenditure
10 Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Investments in Anti-Epileptics Drug Manufacturing Market
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market
- Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Segment
- Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, By Segment
11 Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis
- China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Country Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- China Market Size, By Segment
- China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Country Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Investments in Anti-Epileptics Drug Manufacturing Market
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- India Market Size, By Segment
- India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Country Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Major Collaborations
- Government Initiatives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast, 2017-2022
- Japan Market Size, By Segment
- Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Australia Market Size, By Segment
- Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
12 Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Western European Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- New Drug Approvals
- End User Customer Information
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Western Europe Market Size, By Segment
- Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
13 Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis
- UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Country Information
- Market information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- UK Market Size, By Segment
- UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Germany Market Size, By Segment
- Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- France Market Size, By Segment
- France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
- Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Italy Market Size, By Segment
- Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,
- Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Spain Market Size, By Segment
- Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
14 Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Eastern European Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast, 2017-2022
- Eastern Europe Market Size, By Segment
- Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
15 Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis
- Russia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Russia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Russia Market Size, By Segment
- Russia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
16 North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- New Drug Approvals
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Investments in Anti-Epileptics Market
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast, 2017-2022
- North America Market Size, By Segment
- North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
17 North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis
- USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- USA Market Size, By Segment
- USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
18 South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- New Drug Approvals
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Investments in Anti-Epileptics Market
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- South America Market Size, By Segment
- South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022
19 South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis
- Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Brazil Market Size, By Segment
- Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022
20 Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Middle Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Investments in Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Government Initiatives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulations
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Middle East Market Size, By Segment
- Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022
21 Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- End User Customer Information
- Government Initiatives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Regulation
- Taxes Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Associations
- Major Companies
- Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017
- Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022
- Africa Market Size, By Segment
- Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022
22 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Customer Information
- Dangers of Pharmaceutical Epilepsy Drug Not Known to Pregnant Women
- Cannabis Products Help Reduce Epileptic Seizures
- Performance of Epilepsy Drugs in Elderly Patients
- Patients with Drug-Refractory Epilepsy Can Benefit from Reducing AED'S
23 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Eisai Co., LTD.
- GlaxosmithklinePLC
- Pfizer INC.
- Sanofi S.A.
- UCB S.A.
24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market
- Pfizer Acquired Hospira, Inc.
- Ferrer Pharma Acquired Alexza Pharmaceuticals
- Zogenix Acquired Brabant Pharma
- Sawai Pharmaceutical Acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories
25 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63wmz4/antiepileptic?w=5
