Anti-Epileptic Drugs - Global Markets to 2022

Global anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for anti-epileptic drugs. Emerging market growth, rising old age population, increasing incidences of accidents globally is driving the demand for anti-epileptic drugs. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on anti-epileptic drugs manufacturers to reduce costs, minimize side effects and improve drugs quality.

The market for anti-epileptic drugs is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Pfizer Inc., UCB, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Eisai Co. and others. The highest growth is projected to come from third generation anti-epileptic drugs. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements. The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the anti-epileptic drugs market.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations, high research and development costs and rising trade protectionism.

Highlights of the Report



Increasing old age population and rising investments in anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing is driving anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for wearable technologies and IoT that help monitor drug delivery in epilepsy patients.

The global anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market is growing due to increasing geriatric population and economic growth. These factors along with research and development of new drugs, modification of existing anti-epileptic drugs is expected to drive the anti-epileptic drugs industry.

Report Includes:

94 data tables

An overview of the global anti-epileptic drugs market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Eisai Co.Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., UCB S.A

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Characteristics



4 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

5 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Trends and Strategies

Modification of Existing Epilepsy Drugs

Collaborations for Anti-Epileptic Drug Development

Drug Pipeline

6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Legal

Technological

Environmental

7 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Segmentation

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Segment

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

First Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs Manufacturing

Market Characteristics

Second Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs Manufacturing

Market Characteristics

Third Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs Manufacturing

Market Characteristics

8 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Region

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Segmentation, By Region,2017

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Country

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country

9 Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Expenditure

10 Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Investments in Anti-Epileptics Drug Manufacturing Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market

Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, By Segment

Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, By Segment

11 Asia-Pacific Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis

China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

China Market Size, By Segment

China Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Investments in Anti-Epileptics Drug Manufacturing Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

India Market Size, By Segment

India Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Major Collaborations

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Japan Market Size, By Segment

Japan Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Australia Market Size, By Segment

Australia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

12 Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Western European Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

New Drug Approvals

End User Customer Information

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Western Europe Market Size, By Segment

Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

13 Western Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis

UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Country Information

Market information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

UK Market Size, By Segment

UK Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Germany Market Size, By Segment

Germany Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

France Market Size, By Segment

France Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Italy Market Size, By Segment

Italy Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,

Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Spain Market Size, By Segment

Spain Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

14 Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Eastern European Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Eastern Europe Market Size, By Segment

Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

15 Eastern Europe Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis

Russia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

Russia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Russia Market Size, By Segment

Russia Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

16 North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

New Drug Approvals

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Investments in Anti-Epileptics Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast, 2017-2022

North America Market Size, By Segment

North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

17 North America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis

USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017 USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022 USA Market Size, By Segment

Market Size, By Segment USA Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

18 South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

New Drug Approvals

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Investments in Anti-Epileptics Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022

South America Market Size, By Segment

South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022

19 South America Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Country Analysis

Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Brazil Market Size, By Segment

Brazil Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022

20 Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Middle Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Investments in Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Middle East Market Size, By Segment

Middle East Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022

21 Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulation

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic Market, 2013-2017

Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Africa Market Size, By Segment

Africa Anti-Epileptic Drugs Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022

22 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Customer Information

Dangers of Pharmaceutical Epilepsy Drug Not Known to Pregnant Women

Cannabis Products Help Reduce Epileptic Seizures

Performance of Epilepsy Drugs in Elderly Patients

Patients with Drug-Refractory Epilepsy Can Benefit from Reducing AED'S

23 Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Eisai Co., LTD.

GlaxosmithklinePLC

Pfizer INC.

Sanofi S.A.

UCB S.A.

24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Pfizer Acquired Hospira, Inc.

Ferrer Pharma Acquired Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Zogenix Acquired Brabant Pharma

Sawai Pharmaceutical Acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories

25 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63wmz4/antiepileptic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-epileptic-drugs---global-markets-to-2022-300621722.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

