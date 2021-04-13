Anti-Foaming Agents Market featuring Companies are Applied Material Solutions Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The anti-foaming agents' market is poised to grow by $ 1.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the anti-foaming agents market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry.
The anti-foaming agents market analysis includes analysis on type segment, application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the chemical additives industry as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-foaming agents market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The anti-foaming agents market covers the following areas:
Anti-Foaming Agents Market Sizing
Anti-Foaming Agents Market Forecast
Anti-Foaming Agents Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- Applied Material Solutions Inc.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Elementis Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kemira Oyj
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
