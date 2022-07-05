Anti-money Laundering Market Worth $5.8 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Anti-money Laundering Market (AML) by Component, Solution (KYC/CDD & Sanctions Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Case Management & Reporting), Organization Size, Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global AML market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 5.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2022 to 2027.

Growing incidents of monetary penalties, regulatory sanctions, and reputational loss due to non-compliance with regulations, growing focus towards digital payments, and necessity to create a 360-degree view of data in the financial landscape are some of the factors that are driving the market growth.

By deployment mode, cloud segment is projected to grow with higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the AML market is segmented into two categories: on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment mode involves storing applications and software on remote servers, providing access through the internet. Organizations can avoid costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based AML solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer SaaS-based AML solutions and services to secure business applications. This benefits organization with strict budgets for security investments. The cloud-based AML systems are easy to maintain and upgrade. All these factors drive the growth of the cloud deployment mode in the AML market. Cloud-based solutions are continuously growing as large and small banks have the required infrastructure and resources for deploying these solutions in the cloud. The rising demand for managed services is expected to have a high impact on cloud deployment methods. The cloud deployment segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as SMEs rapidly adopt cloud solutions due to their cost-efficiency.

By end users, banking and financial institutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Among the end users, banking & financial institutes are the early adopters of AML solutions as these institutes are prime and important contributors to the economy in terms of monetary benefits. Banks are the prime and largest end user of AML solutions worldwide. According to Comply Advantage, a core AML solution provider, around USD 7.7 billion in AML fines were paid by banks worldwide in 2019. The fines are increased by 70% as compared to 2014. The continuous developments made by key players to upgrade AML solutions fuel the adoption of AML solutions in banks and financial institutes worldwide.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia pacific region is projected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest market due to continuous upgrades in AML laws, resulting in hefty fines, fueling the adoption of AML solutions and services in China. Singapore, being an international financial, investment, and transport hub, is inviting complex financial crimes and risks and increasing government regulations regarding money laundering are expected to drive the demand for AML in Singapore. Increased research regarding the implementation of AI and ML into AML among enterprises in ANZ and increased cybercrimes due to cyber terrorism are expected to drive the need for AML solutions in ANZ. The increased demand for cloud-based AML due to the huge presence of SMEs is expected to drive the adoption of AML solutions and services in India.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global Anti-money Laundering Market include FICO (US), Fiserv (US), BAE systems (UK), LexisNexis (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), ACI Worlwide (US), FIS (US), Oracle (US), Experian (Ireland), Jumio Corporation (US), Nice Actimize (US), GB group plc (UK), Nelito systems (India), Wolters Kluwer financial services (The Netherlands), Comarch SA (Poland), Allsec technologies ltd (US), Dixtior (Portugal), Temenos (Switzerland), TCS (India), Comply Advantage (UK), Featurespace (UK), Feedzai (US), Napier Al (UK), Tier 1 financial solutions (Canada), Finacus solutions pvt ltd (India), FRISS (Netherlands), IDMERIT (US), IMTF (Switzerland), Innovative systems (US), Sedicii (Ireland), Truelioo (Canada), NameScan (Australia), DataVisor, Inc (US), Gurucul (US), Transunion ( US).

