Anti-spam Software Market to Reach $ 22.03 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-Spam Software Market size was valued at USD 4.62 Billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 22.03 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent market analysis report published by Cognitive Market Research. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of anti-spam software among enterprises due to the high prevalence of cyber-attacks has majorly driven the growth of the market. Anti-spam software protects from spam emails and eliminates the chance of cyber-attacks and viruses, which is expected to proliferate the demand among enterprises in the coming years. According to the report published by SlashNext, in 2022, phishing attacks have increased by 61% compared to the previous year, resulting in the increasing demand for anti-spam software.

Major Findings During the Study of the Anti-spam Software Market:

The growing number of cyber-attacks and data breach incidents across several IT firms worldwide has driven the anti-spam software market growth.

The advent of new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in anti-spam software, is reshaping the market growth due to its several advantages.

The emergence of new technologies, such as AI solutions and complex integrated systems, is confining the market growth to some extent.

In 2022, the on-premise segment has the largest market share in revenue and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

By application, the government segment dominated the anti-spam software market due to the increasing need to prevent sensitive data from cybercrime.

In 2022, North America dominated the anti-spam software market owing to the early adoption of new technologies and the strong presence of key market players.

Asia Pacific anti-spam software market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the emergence of IoT devices, the high adoption of new technologies, and a growing number of data centers.

Anti-spam software: by Type (On-Premise and Cloud-Based); By End-use (Individual, Enterprise, Government, and Others); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast, 2018-2030

Anti-spam Software Market 2022 :

Global Anti-spam Software Market 2022 Global Anti-spam Software Market Revenue (USD Billion) 4.62 Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030) 21.6 % Global Anti-spam software on-premise deployment type revenue market share (%) 56.8 % Global Anti-spam software government application revenue market share (%) 33.5 % North America Anti-spam software revenue market share (%) 34.2 %

What are the Drivers of the Anti-spam Software Market?

Increasing incidences of data theft and cyber-attack incidents across several enterprises globally have majorly driven the growth of the anti-spam security market. Additionally, annoyance from spam emails and messages and cluttered inboxes are also driving the demand for anti-spam software. Further, the increasing usage of email as a medium for communication with clients by IT firms and businesses is one of the prominent factors surging the market growth. Thus, the rapid growth of email communication among small enterprises, especially in developing nations such as China and India, is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

What are the Restrains of the Anti-spam Software Market?

The high cost of email security solutions is also hindering the anti-spam software market growth. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals coupled with the absence of standards and proper protocols is also restraining the market. The emergence of new technologies, such as AI solutions and complex integrated systems, is confining the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, the shift from conventional encryption tools to advanced spam security tools by enterprises is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the Opportunities in the Anti-spam Software Market?

The advent of new technology in anti-spam software is giving momentum to the market growth owing to its several benefits. AI is a powerful tool that empowers several security measures, such as malware and firewall detections, in order to prevent data from cyber-attacks. AI allows IT teams and analysts to execute maintenance and supplement the business in risk management plans. It detects suspicious activities in emails. In addition, the AI email filtering process manages incoming malware and protects users from developing spam complacency. Therefore, several advantages of AI solutions for anti-spam software are expected to proliferate the market growth during the anticipated period.

How did COVID-19 Impact the Anti-spam Software Market?

The anti-spam software market is expected to witness a significant impact from the outbreak of COVID-19. The sudden announcement of lockdown by several governments of nations has forced enterprises to remote work, increasing the adoption of cloud computing. Therefore, the expenditure on technology solutions has increased as the government and public sector have shifted towards digital innovation. Organizations have adopted remote working environments creating many complex barriers, such as data theft and cyber-attacks. Therefore, anti-spam software has been vastly adopted during the pandemic as it helps organizations from cyber-attacks. Organizations across different verticals are adopting anti-spam software to improve workflow efficiency security and maintain the flow of business information due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of anti-spam software.

Anti-spam Software Market Report Scope

Anti-spam software Market –Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

On-Premise



Cloud-Based

Anti-spam Software Market – End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Individual



Enterprise



Government



Others

Anti-spam Software Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

Europe ( United Kingdom , France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Denmark , Luxembourg , Netherlands , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , and Rest of APAC)

Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Peru , Chile , Rest of South America )

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Nigeria , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , GCC Countries, and the Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Players in the Anti-spam Software Market:

Соmоdо Grоuр

ТіtаnНQ

Міmесаѕt

Тrеnd Місrо

Сhесk Роіnt

Ваrrасudа Nеtwоrkѕ

ЅоlаrWіndѕ МЅР

Сіѕсо Ѕуѕtеm

Grееnvіеw Dаtа

SPAMfighter

GFI mail essentials

Others

Recent developments:

Company Name Date Development/News Deviated Systems LLC January 2023 Deviated Systems LLC in partnership with MindsDB launched

SpamSpy.io an AI anti-spam API service EE Ltd. July 2022 EE Upgrades to New AI-powered Firewall to Block International

Scam Calls

Global cyber security Market is expected to reach USD 44.92 Billion by 2030

Global cyber security market size will be USD 329.15 Billion by 2030, at 8.6% CAGR.

Factors such as growing malware and phishing attacks among enterprises coupled with increasing adoption of cloud computing have majorly driven the need for cyber security contributing to the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for robust authentication methods followed by the transformation of the traditional antivirus software industry is expected to further proliferate the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Data Back-up and Recovery Market is expected to reach USD 25.39 Billion by 2030

The global data backup and recovery Market is expected to reach USD 25.39 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Factors such as the high adoption of cloud data backup, growing risks of data breaches, and rapid digitalization are expected to drive the data center market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing ample amount of data, a growing number of smartphone users coupled with high penetration of internet users is expected to boost the market's growth.

