(Anti) Super Hero Landing at 7-Eleven® Stores

In 2016, the original Deadpool movie from 20th Century Fox broke multiple box office records, including the biggest opening weekend ever for an R-rated movie. Ryan Reynolds is back as the smack-talking Marvel anti-hero in the much-anticipated second coming.

Coast to coast, inside and out, participating 7-Eleven locations are blanketed with messages, doodles, and thoughtful musings from everyone's favorite hero.

"We are bringing an unprecedented level of excitement to 7-Eleven this summer. Our customers love Deadpool, and our collaboration includes exclusive products and an amazing in-store augmented reality experience that is among the first of its kind at any retailer," said Sean Thompson, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief customer officer.

"Deadpool fans can come to our stores and find fun collectibles and different augmented reality experiences unlocked each week through our app," he added. "We hope people will play along with us – virtually and in real life – and share their experiences with friends and family on social media."

Exclusive Deadpool-branded items from collectible Slurpee® cups and straws to chimichangas, Monster Mutant bottled energy drinks, Mike's Harder Watermelon Lemonade and Trolli Sour Brite Tiny Hands candy can be found at participating stores.

"To make this even more exciting, 7-Eleven is launching an Augmented Reality (AR) gaming experience, first of its kind in retail, with Deadpool," said Gurmeet Singh, Chief Digital and Chief Information Officer. "Fans can interact with Deadpool and have fun experiences in the 7-Eleven app, unlocking different experiences each week exclusively in the stores nationwide and in Canada. The fans will also be able to share their interactions with Deadpool inside a 7-Eleven store with family and friends. We think Deadpool fans will love seeing him come to life in our stores."

By scanning the 7-Eleven app at checkout, customers can earn 7Rewards® loyalty program points and enter a contest for a chance to win prizes such as movie tickets, a trip to Las Vegas and more. But the biggest news is the in-store AR that invites Deadpool fans to engage in fun virtual activities (new ones each week) to earn 7Rewards bonus points.

While Deadpool evokes "maximum effort" to fight the bad guys in the movie, jumping into the Deadpool AR experience at 7-Eleven stores is easy. All it takes is the 7-Eleven app.

Here's how it works:

Tap : Tap the camera icon on the home screen of the 7-Eleven app, and Deadpool appears to guide fans through the experience. Selfie : Take a selfie and watch the mad scribbler take over with his red marker. Seek: Here a zapcode, there a zapcode. Scannable codes throughout the store unlock new activities and 7Rewards bonus points. The fun changes every week so fans are invited to visit often. One never knows where Deadpool will pop up. Literally. Once unlocked, an experience can be accessed later, even after leaving the store.

That's the augmented reality part of the Deadpool 2 experience. The real-life part can be found in the exclusive items at participating stores.

"Deadpool definitely left an impression at their stores," said Zachary Eller, executive vice president of Marketing Partnerships at 20th Century Fox. "Great to see that 7-Eleven has truly embraced the 'creative genius' that is Deadpool with this program."

Here is the Deadpool 2 product mashup:

Monster makes a comeback at the Slurpee machine with Mutant Red Dawn flavor. This is the first time in a decade that a Monster energy drink flavor will make a splash on the Slurpee machine. Monster Mutant Red Dawn Slurpee drinks – say that five times fast.

– say that five times fast. Cups! Five collectible cups, each with Deadpool striking a different pose along with a colorful comment. A different cup will be released each week and can be used for both Slurpee and Big Gulp ® drinks.

Five collectible cups, each with Deadpool striking a different pose along with a colorful comment. A different cup will be released each week and can be used for both Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks. Suck on this. Nothing completes a Monster Mutant Red Dawn Slurpee in a Deadpool cup than straws with tiny Deadpools climbing up the side.

with tiny Deadpools climbing up the side. Chimichangas! Deadpool says he loves saying chimichanga in multiple languages. 7-Eleven has delicious chimichangas that people will love in every language – and two sizes for all size appetites. Look for mini chimis in the hot foods case and Deadpool on the package of larger 7-Select ™ Chimichangas in the cold case. Available in two varieties, chicken or steak and black bean, the 7-Select Chimichanga has a special limited time offer – two for $2.50 . Regular price is $1.99 .

Deadpool says he loves saying chimichanga in multiple languages. 7-Eleven has delicious chimichangas that people will love in every language – and two sizes for all size appetites. Look for mini chimis in the hot foods case and Deadpool on the package of larger 7-Select Chimichangas in the cold case. Available in two varieties, chicken or steak and black bean, the 7-Select Chimichanga has a special limited time offer – two for . Regular price is . Deadpool drinks. Look! He's in the vault on bottles and cans! Monster Mutant energy drink and Mike's Harder Watermelon Lemonade also get in on the Deadpool 2 action with limited-time packaging.

and also get in on the Deadpool 2 action with limited-time packaging. Tiny hands! Deadpool's tiny hands scene in the first movie has become a gif sensation. Deadpool fans can make their own gif using Trolli Sour Brite Tiny Hands candy. Or just eat them. They're delicious. Available exclusively at participating 7-Eleven stores. Suggested retail price is $1.99 .

For its marketing campaign, 7-Eleven is meeting Deadpool fans where they are – in movie theaters and online. Cinema advertising is a first for 7-Eleven, and the company will activate on movie screens in 13 markets across the U.S.

"With Deadpool, you learn to expect the unexpected," Thompson said. "7-Eleven has a few more surprises planned as well, both inside and outside the store, and when you least expect it. Stay tuned. The fun is just beginning."

7‑Eleven encourages fans to share their Deadpool experiences with photos on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #DPx7E. Not a 7Rewards member? Customers can sign up for 7Rewards via the mobile website, 7Rewards.com, by messaging "7Rewards" to the Facebook Chatbot on Messenger, or by using a physical loyalty card. Customers can also pay via Apple Pay or Google Pay making their experience even more convenient.

Deadpool 2 opens nationwide May 18.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Deadpool 2

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami's hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

About Twentieth Century Fox Film

One of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of Twentieth Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-super-hero-landing-at-7-eleven-stores-300643474.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-Eleven.com

