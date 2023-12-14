Anti-Tank Missile System Market report from 2022-2027 by Technavio - The market size to grow by USD 472.45 million during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-Tank Missile System Market is projected to experience steady growth, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2027. This anticipated growth is expected to result in an increase in market size by USD 472.45 million. This expected growth is underpinned by the escalated demand for extended-range missiles, a strategic focus on augmenting weapon inventory, and the evolving complexities associated with urban warfare scenarios. Our meticulous report delves into historical data from 2017 to 2021 while dissecting the current market scenario comprehensively. Get insights on research and development, and missile guidance technology Request Sample Request

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Tank Missile System Market 2023-2027

Covering a comprehensive spectrum, this report delves into distinct market segments based on application (homeland and defense), product (vehicle-mounted and man-portable), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Furthermore, it offers an in-depth exploration of drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the industry landscape.

Our researchers conducted a detailed of the market, considering 2022 as the base year and 2023 as the estimated year, identifying crucial drivers, trends, and challenges. Among these dynamics, the increased demand for extended-range missiles emerges as a significant driver. These advanced missile systems empower armed forces to engage enemy vehicles from safer distances, expanding operational capabilities while minimizing risks to infantry personnel.

We also have detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and offer information on 13 market companies, including: BAE Systems Plc, Denel Dynamics, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Roketsan AS, Rostec, and Saab AB

Additionally, these missiles come with cutting-edge features such as advanced target acquisition systems, sensors, and data link capabilities, allowing them to engage targets in real-time. This situational awareness not only reduces collateral damage but also enhances the ability to neutralize enemy armor effectively. Several upcoming developments are set to introduce next-generation products into the global anti-tank missile system market during the forecast period. Buy the report

This robust analysis presents an illuminating outlook on the Anti-Tank Missile System Market's dynamics, challenges, and opportunities across diverse sectors and geographies, charting a trajectory of rapid growth and evolution.

In the highly competitive landscape of the aerospace and defense sector, companies such as BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin lead the charge in pioneering innovations through extensive research and development (R&D) initiatives. The private sector's commitment to advancing military technology is evident in their collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, aimed at enhancing anti-tank missile systems, missile guidance technology, and precision-guided munitions. For further details on how BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin are boosting the market growth or info on the research and development initiative, download the sample report

The evolution of anti-tank missile systems encompasses a diverse array of technologies, ranging from fire-and-forget missiles to wire-guided and laser-guided systems. Both man-portable and vehicle-mounted anti-tank missiles contribute significantly to anti-armor warfare, featuring advanced infrared homing systems and standoff capabilities, thereby bolstering counter-armour strategies on the battlefield.

Multi-role missile systems integrated with cutting-edge thermal imaging sensors have revolutionized target acquisition and tracking methodologies. Such innovations not only reinforce defense procurement but also fortify national defense systems against emerging threats. Electronic countermeasures and advancements in armored vehicle protection stand as pillars in the defense industry, ensuring robust defense capabilities.

The continuous pursuit of military technology advancements, including anti-tank missile defense strategies and the development of guided missile launchers, underscores the aerospace and defense sector's dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions. These advancements, coupled with ongoing anti-tank warfare strategies, reinforce the readiness and resilience of armed forces, ensuring the security of national defense systems.

The commitment to innovation and excellence in defense technology remains a driving force within this sector, ensuring the continued evolution and enhancement of precision-guided munitions, anti-tank missile systems, and counter-armour capabilities to meet the dynamic challenges of modern warfare.

Advanced Missile Technologies and Targeting Systems Overview

Fire-and-forget missiles, renowned for their autonomous guidance post-launch, offer swift and precise target engagement in diverse combat scenarios, representing a cornerstone of modern weaponry.

Wire-guided missiles, leveraging wired connections for control and guidance, exhibit exceptional accuracy and versatility, ensuring precise hits against enemy targets even in challenging environments.

Vehicle-mounted anti-tank missiles, mounted on military vehicles, provide enhanced mobility and firepower, delivering formidable anti-tank capabilities on the move, significantly bolstering armored warfare strategies.

Standoff anti-tank missiles, designed for long-range engagement, maintain a safe distance from hostile targets, ensuring increased operational flexibility and reduced risk for the deploying forces.

Laser-guided missiles, utilizing laser technology for guidance, offer unparalleled accuracy and reliability in hitting intended targets, making them pivotal assets in precision warfare.

Man-portable anti-tank systems, compact and easily carried by infantry, provide agile anti-armor capabilities, empowering ground troops with formidable firepower against tanks and armored vehicles.

Multi-role missile systems, adaptable to various combat situations, offer versatility by performing diverse missions and showcasing effectiveness in different operational scenarios.

Anti-tank missile defense systems, and specialized defenses against tank-targeted threats, ensure proactive protection for ground forces against enemy anti-tank missiles, enhancing overall battlefield safety.

Precision-guided munitions, equipped with cutting-edge guidance systems, enable accurate and targeted strikes, minimizing collateral damage while maximizing mission success.

Thermal imaging sensors, utilizing heat signatures for detection, enable effective surveillance, enhancing situational awareness and target identification in various environmental conditions.

Target acquisition and tracking systems, are crucial for identifying and monitoring targets, facilitating precise engagement, and ensuring efficient utilization of firepower and resources.

Guided missile launchers, equipped with guidance mechanisms, allow for precise launching of missiles, ensuring accurate target engagement and mission success in combat scenarios.

Forr further details on Fire-and-forget missiles, Wire-guided missiles, Vehicle-mounted anti-tank missiles, Standoff anti-tank missiles, Laser-guided missiles, Man-portable anti-tank systems, Multi-role missile systems, Anti-tank missile defense, Anti-tank missile defense, Precision-guided munitions, Thermal imaging sensors, Target acquisition and tracking and Guided missile launchers, download the sample report here

Senior Analysts of Technavio said:

"North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period."

" North America is projected to significantly contribute, with estimations pointing towards a 41% growth share by 2027. The U.S., with its substantial investments in military capabilities and consistent defense spending, remains a dominant force shaping the market in this region. Despite challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, initiatives like massive vaccination drives have revitalized the market, resulting in new contracts and subsequent heightened demand for missile launching systems."

According to an Executive of Technavio,

"Development of next-generation anti-tank missiles is the market trend"

"Military troops engaged in classified military operations often encounter combat situations where traditional firearms such as rifles and machine guns face constraints in effectively penetrating obstacles while targeting adversaries. Consequently, there's a critical requirement for more potent armaments capable of breaching bunkers, walls, and armored vehicles."

The Anti-Tank Missile System Market is expected to have steady growth driven by advancements in missile technology, increased demand for extended-range capabilities, and regional geopolitical dynamics. Despite challenges in thermal management, innovative developments and strategic initiatives by key players are set to drive this market toward sustained expansion.

Related reports:

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market: The military armored vehicles and counter-ied vehicles market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.86 billion.

Active Protection System (APS) Market: The active protection system (APS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.76 billion.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Product Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio