Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market, 38% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heat and energy recovery ventilation system market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.77 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 38%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market 2024-2028

The Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2018 to 2028.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - The North American heat and energy recovery ventilation system market is poised for substantial growth by 2028, contributing 38% to overall market expansion. Technavio analysts have detailed regional trends, drivers, and challenges shaping this market. Factors such as stricter environmental regulations, increasing focus on indoor air quality, and energy efficiency are driving this growth.

Heat and energy recovery ventilation systems are gaining popularity for their ability to reduce energy consumption while maintaining a healthier indoor environment. This demand is encouraging manufacturers to enhance product functionality and features.

As a result, the market is witnessing heightened demand for these systems, further fueling growth. With consumers and organizations seeking environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives, the regional market is expected to flourish during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing demand for sustainable building solutions. HVAC systems, both for residential and commercial spaces, are adopting heat recovery ventilation technologies to enhance energy conservation. With advancements in green technology, heat exchangers and ventilation units are becoming more efficient, ensuring quality assurance and regulatory compliance in building standards.

In the construction and HVAC industries, there's a shift towards building automation and smart buildings, where retrofitting projects and new constructions integrate energy-efficient ventilation solutions. Technological advancements drive product innovation, focusing on eco-friendly ventilation systems that meet the needs of building owners and facility managers.

Energy audits play a crucial role in identifying opportunities for improving ventilation efficiency, leading to the adoption of heat recovery systems and energy recovery units. Distribution channels are expanding, enhancing brand recognition and accessibility for HVAC contractors and building owners seeking ventilation technologies for better building climate control and air filtration systems.

Market Overview

The Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing awareness about energy conservation and sustainability in the construction and HVAC industries. These systems play a crucial role in residential, commercial, and industrial settings by efficiently exchanging heat between incoming and outgoing air streams, thereby reducing energy consumption and operating costs.

With a focus on green technology and adherence to building standards, ventilation units equipped with heat exchangers are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and businesses alike. The construction industry's emphasis on sustainable buildings has further propelled the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, driving the market forward.

As air filtration gains importance in indoor air quality management, the adoption of heat recovery ventilation systems is expected to continue growing, making them indispensable components of modern buildings.

