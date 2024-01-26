Antibacterial Drugs Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Profiles of AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer & Sanofi

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibacterial Drugs Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the antibacterial drugs market is forecast to surpass US$ 39.17 billion in 2024

Difficulties in R&D

Antibacterial drug research and development has been impacted due to limited attractiveness of the market. Major factors that restrict entry of companies are low profit margins for short-course antibacterial treatment as compared to chronic disease drugs, limited marketing lifespan due to emerging resistance, availability of cheap generic drugs, necessary healthcare stewardship to limit antibacterial drug use. Hence, many public-private partnerships have been implemented with government, academia, and the pharmaceutical industry to provide financial and technical support for developing antibacterial drugs.

According to WHO, there were only 27 new antibiotics in clinical development against priority pathogens in 2021 as compared 31 in 2017. In the preclinical stage, the number of products has remained constant over the last 3 years. Of the 27 antibiotics in clinical trial stage, only 6 fulfil at least one of WHO's criteria for innovation. The lack of innovation weakens the effectiveness of the limited number of new antibiotics.

Shortage of antibiotics

According to the US Pharmacopeia Medicine Supply Map Analysis, there is an increased shortage risk for antibiotics, supply chain risks that can lead to antimicrobial resistance. Antibiotics shortage is 42% more likely compared to all other drugs. The analysis is derived from 40 external datasets and proprietary information about the use of USP quality standards, covering 92% of generic medicines approved in the US. Antimicrobial shortage affects addressing the issue of AMR. As per the study, of all types of antibacterial drugs, cephalosporin are at elevated risk for shortage, driven by price.

Additionally, 40% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used for cephalosporin are currently in shortage. Furthermore, poor-quality medicines drive antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by exposing microorganisms in the body to sub-therapeutic doses of medicines. This leads to patient not receiving enough of the medication's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), helping the pathogen to evolve and form more resistant strains can emerge.



Likewise, the European Commission, the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued recommendations in July 2023 to prevent shortages of antibiotics (e.g., amoxicillin, amoxicillin/clavulanic acid, penicillin, azithromycin, clarithromycin, ceftriaxone, cefotaxime and piperacillin-tazobactam) crucial in the treatment of respiratory infections.

The recommendations were developed by the Executive Steering Group on Shortages and Safety in Medicinal Products (MSSG). EMA and the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) will work with marketing authorization controllers to ensure first and second-line antibiotics for respiratory infections to match demand and avoid shortages.

Segments Covered in the Report



Drug Class

ß-lactams

Quinolones

Macrolides

Tetracyclines

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Phenicols

Other

Route of Administration

Enteral

Parenteral

Other

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

