Antibacterial Drugs Market to grow by USD 9.90 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Asia to account for 42% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antibacterial drugs market is expected to grow by USD 9.90 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Route Of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, and Others), Drug Class (B-lactam, Quinolones, Macrolides, Tetracyclines, and Others), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Asia is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for improved healthcare infrastructure in the region is one of the major drivers that has made a significant contribution to the growth of the antibacterial drugs market worldwide. India and China are the major contributors to the market in the region. Furthermore, the growing elderly population is significantly driving the growth of the antibacterial market as the elderly population has low immunity, making them more susceptible to many diseases and infections. For instance, according to the US Census Bureau's new report on population aging, Asia had more than 4.5 billion people in 2020, more than half of the world's population. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antibacterial Drugs Market 2023-2027
Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Binnopharm Group LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, and Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

  • AbbVie Inc - The company offers anti-bacterial drugs such as AVYCAZ or ceftazidime and avibactam, TEFLARO or ceftaroline fosamil, DALVANCE or dalbavancin, and MONUROL.

Antibacterial Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The intravenous segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment plays a key role in the treatment of multiple infections, severe conditions, and situations where it is essential to deliver drugs rapidly and precisely.

Antibacterial Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • The rising aging population globally
  • Growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment caused by bacteria
  • Increasing prevalence of bacterial infections

The rising aging population globally is a key factor driving market growth. Rates of infection and disease are increasing in the aging population. For example, according to United Nations (UN) data, the number of people aged 65 and over is expected to more than quadruple worldwide, from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion in 2050. Additionally, the elderly population has weak immune systems. age-related physiological changes, chronic diseases, and often complex health needs, make them more vulnerable to bacterial infections. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this antibacterial drugs market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antibacterial drugs market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the antibacterial drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the antibacterial drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antibacterial drugs market companies.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

More news releases in similar topics

