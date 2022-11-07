Antibacterial Wipes Market Size to Surpass USD 18.12 Billion with CAGR of 10.74% by 2028, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Outlook: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Antibacterial Wipes Market was worth USD 8.87 billion in 2021. It is anticipated a valuation of USD 18.12 billion by 2028, amplifying with a CAGR of 10.74% over 2022-2028.

Antibacterial wipes are referred to as a type of towelettes containing sanitizing and disinfecting additives that can kill or reduce the growth of microorganisms on touch surfaces. These are predominantly used for disinfecting medical products or cleaning a would. Most of these wipes come in handy canisters allowing consumers to use one wipe at a time. Antibacterial wipes are further used in lieu of towels or aerosols since they restrain the spread of germs in the touch surfaces.

Global Antibacterial Wipes Market Outlook (2022-2028)

The growing focus on personal hygiene, increasing incidences of severe and chronic wounds, along with surging number of surgical procedures across the globe are primarily augmenting the outlook of this marketplace.

Further, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing disposable income level of individuals, and widespread usage of these wipes across healthcare centers are adding traction to the development of this business vertical.

The increasing availability of antibacterial wipes across various stores, rise in the infant and geriatric population base, along with escalating demand for biodegradable wipes worldwide are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry to prosper.

Also, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created new growth avenues for the global antibacterial wipes market. Being an infectious disease, the major way to keep the spread of the virus at bay was to maintain proper personal hygiene, carry out regular disinfection of surrounding surfaces, while focusing on the proper sterilization of daily use equipment especially in the medical sector. Antibacterial wipes proved to be an ideal option for cleaning daily use products and was also favorable for skin surfaces. This in turn escalated its demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

On the contrary, excessive use of antibacterial wipes on human skin may lead to roughness and dryness. This factor is hampering the expansion trajectory of this industry.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players influencing the ongoing trends of global antibacterial wipes market are Kimberly-Clark Advantus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, Tufco LP, Multi-Pack Solutions, Edgewell, Becton, Dynarex, Clorox, Unwipe, and others.

These companies are extending their global footprint by formulating organic and inorganic business growth strategies. They are focused towards enhancing their remuneration scope by engaging in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, and collaborations, among others.

Antibacterial Wipes Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Type: -

Sanitizing

Skincare Wipes

Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Others

By Application: -

Hospitals

Food Services

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Region-wise Insights

Which is the leading region in this business vertical?

North America presently accounts for a substantial revenue share and is expected to showcase similar growth trends in the ensuing years. This is credited to the rising occurrence of infectious diseases, growing health and hygiene consciousness of the masses, along with surge in surgical procedures.

Also, increase in the elderly and infant populace, rising income levels, along with surging R&D activities in the field are further contribution to the industry growth in this region.

What is the position held by Asia Pacific in global antibacterial wipes market?

Asia Pacific market has been gaining massive momentum over the stipulated timeframe owing to the rapid population expansion, presence of key players, increasing per capita income levels, and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, rising wound infection rates, growing personal hygiene awareness, along with increase in the number of related product launches are propelling the APAC antibacterial wipes industry progression.

Category-wise Outlook

Which is the dominant type segment present in the industry?

The sanitizing segment is currently dominating the market in terms of volume share owing to the growing pervasiveness of infectious diseases, rising occurrences of Hospital Acquired Infections, and rising hygiene awareness among the masses.

Which is the fastest growing application segment in the market?

The hospitals segment is the most rapidly growing application segment in this business vertical. This is ascribed to the increasing use of antibacterial wipes during wound cleaning and surgical procedures.

Market growth comparison pertaining to the historical years and forecast timeline of 2022-2028

The industry vertical is anticipated to amplify at a significant pace over the stipulated timeframe of 2022-2028.

There has been a growing pervasiveness of infectious ailments across the globe. This is predominantly powered by the rapid mutations of numerous viruses along with increasing pollution levels worldwide. Widespread industrialization, urbanization, and prompt population expansion are further adding to the rising instances of infectious diseases. This has shifted the inclination of the masses toward the adoption of hygienic habits, thereby elevating the demand for antibacterial wipes.

The world is witnessing a steep rise in the rates of elderly population. It is medically proven that the geriatric populace is highly susceptible to infectious diseases and need proper care. Medical experts recommend the use of antibacterial wipes to fulfil some of the day to day activities of elderly individuals. This in turn is stimulating the dynamics of this marketplace.

Besides, the wipes are used by women to remove facial makeup owing to their antibacterial properties. This is another driving factor for the progression of global antibacterial wipes market.

On Special Requirement Antibacterial Wipes Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In April 2022, Zoflora announced the launch of its antibacterial cleaning wipes range. This product range was launched with an aim to provide the customers with effortless and hygiene surface cleaning experience. These wipes are made of biodegradable components and are completely natural.

