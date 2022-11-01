Global Diabetes Care Devices Market size to register 8.1% CAGR through 2028 | Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market was valued at USD 26.14 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 45.09 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The diabetes care devices market will be surpassing the growth levels of the previous few years in the next decade or so. This is due to the incidences of diabetes and the health disorders which are related to diabetes which will stimulate the demand of the product. There is increase in the prevalence of the diabetes which are specifically the type 2 variant and it is going to propel the sales of the devices of diabetes care. Studies reveal that this can lead to the several health complications like kidney, gangrene, stroke, lower limb amputation, blindness and heart attack etc. making it extremely important to control and manage.

Get Sample of [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/2068

Diabetes Care Devices Market: Scope

It is estimated by the WHO that diabetes is a bigger problem in the low and the middle income nations and that is because of the overweight population and obesity, limited awareness of the disease, sedentary lifestyles and the living conditions being compromised. There is a major rise in the burden of disease and there are many schemes by the government which spread awareness and boost the diabetes care devices and their industry landscape. When it comes to the product, the diabetes care devices gets segmented into the blood glucose monitoring devices and the insulin delivery devices. The segment of the blood glucose delivery devices is going to account for the largest share in the diabetes care devices.

Diabetes Care Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

The ambulatory surgery centers are more convenient and also offer the quicker stays and are equipped with monitoring devices at an advanced level which makes them a preferred alternative to healthcare. The major players of the diabetes care devices market are the players such as Arkray, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson (Lifescan, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Medtronic PLC, Sinocare Inc., Becton Dickinson, Nova Biomedical, Inc., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed Holding AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (Wockhardt), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Pendiq GmbH and DarioHealth Corp

Diabetes Care Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis end use, the market is going to be growing in the coming years in terms of revenue share. The increase in the patients and their numbers which prefer this kind of medical settings is going to propel the progression of the diabetes care devices market.

By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Testing Strips

Lancets

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitors

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Jet Injectors

Insulin Pumps

By End-Use

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Online Pharmacies

Others

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2068

Diabetes Care Devices Market: Key Drivers

The credit for this can go to the expansion in the geriatric population and the higher susceptibility it has to the Type 2 diabetes. There is an awareness about the diabetes control and management in addition to the major risks and the complications which are associated with the disease have grown majorly over the last few years. Further, it is the emerging trend of self-monitoring and the devices being available at an affordable price point over many channels which will aid the expansion of the segment.

The pandemic effected this market positively as there were reports of the market showing an upward trend after the coronavirus was deemed to be riskier when a patient has diabetes. There was extra care paid which helped the diabetes care devices market at a considerably higher level.

On Special Requirement Diabetes Care Devices Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=2068

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin Blog: Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Companies

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited