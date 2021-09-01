Antibiotic Resistance Markets Report 2021: New Technologies are Under Development to Capture this Growing Market - CRISPR Modifies Phages to Target Superbugs

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. And the publisher summarizes what technologies they are using.

Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.

We have identified the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The publisher has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play.



Overview of a Dynamic Market

Market Players - Roles & Impacts

Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

Drug manufacturers - Generic

Contract Research and Manufacturing

In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Drug Marketing Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Regulatory Bodies

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Bacteria and Other Microbes

The History of Antibiotics

The Role of Animal Husbandry

The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

The Threat of AMR

The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

Campylobacter (DRC)

Clostridium Difficile (CD)

Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

Salmonella (DRNTS)

Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

Using Viruses Against Bacteria

Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight.

Antibodies

Vaccines

Probiotic Technology

Peptides vs. Pathogens

Mining Obsolete Science

CRISPR Antibiotics

Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

New class of antibiotics for AMR

New AMR Drug

CRISPR Modifies Phages to target Superbugs

Genetically Modified Phage Fights 'Superbug' Infection

NIH awards $33 million grant to develop new antibiotics

grant to develop new antibiotics Bacteria found in ancient Irish soil halts growth of superbugs

OpGen Partners With NYS DOH, Merck Subsidiary for AMR Surveillance

New breakthrough in the war against antibiotic resistance

Amicrobe, Inc., patents AMR Gel

Microneedle Patch to Combat AMR

Antimicrobial peptides find application medium

Antibiotic shortages fuelling antimicrobial resistance

Key Biotechnology Companies

ABAC Therapeutics

Abbvie

Absynth Biologics

Achaogen, Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

AiCuris

Alaxia SAS

Allecra Therapeutics

Allergan

Alopexx Vaccine LLC

Amicrobe, Inc

AmpliPhi Biosciences

Antabio S.A.S

AntibioTx

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Arsanis

AstraZeneca

Auspherix Ltd

Aviragen Therapeutics

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Bioaster

BioFilm Pharma

Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

Biosergen

BioVersys GmbH

C3J Therapeutics, Inc

Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

Cipla

Combioxin SA

Contrafect Corporation

Da Volterra

Debiopharm International SA

Deinobiotics/Deinove

Demuris

Destiny Pharma plc

discuva

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

Eligo Bioscience

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Entasis Therapeutics

EpiBiome

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fixed Phage

Forge Therapeutics

Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

Hennepin Life Sciences

ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Integrated Biotherapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Limited

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Karveel Pharmaceuticals

KBP Biosciences

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lumavita

MaaT Pharma

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

Madam Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck

Merlion Pharmaceuticals

Micreos

MicuRx

Motif BioSciences, Inc/Motif Bio PLC

Mutabilis SAS

Nabriva Therapeutics.

Neem Biotech Ltd

Nemesis Bioscience

Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

Nosopharm

NovaBiotics Ltd

Novartis

NYS DOH

OpGen

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Phage Technologies S.A

Pherecydes Pharma

Phico Therapeutics Ltd

Polyphor Ltd

Priaxon

Procarta Biosystems

Prommune

QureTech Bio AB

RedHill Biopharma

Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SetLance Srl

SmartPhage

Spero Therapeutics

Symphogen

Synereca Pharmaceuticals

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The Medicines Company

Theravance Biopharma

Ultupharma AB

Vaxdyn

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

Vibiosphen

Vivexia

Warp Drive Bio

Westway Health

Wockhardt Ltd.

Xellia Pharmaceuticals

