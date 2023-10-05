Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market worth $19.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) industry represents a cutting-edge and rapidly evolving sector within the field of biopharmaceuticals. ADCs are a class of targeted cancer therapies that combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs, delivering highly targeted treatment to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Over recent years, the ADC industry has witnessed substantial growth, driven by advancements in antibody engineering, linker technology, and payload selection, resulting in a robust pipeline of promising ADC candidates across various cancer types. With several ADCs already approved by regulatory agencies and many more in clinical development, the industry holds significant promise for improving the treatment landscape for cancer patients, offering the potential for enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. As research and development efforts continue to expand, the ADC industry is poised to make substantial contributions to the future of oncology and personalized medicine.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $19.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are collaborations & partnerships among market players operating in the market, increasing focus on the development of new ADCs and frequent approval from the FDA for new ADCs. Robust products under clinical studies and increased use of ADCs as combination therapy are likely to uplift market growth in coming years.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $19.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Disease Type, By Linker type, By Target, By Payload Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Adoption of combination therapies Key Market Drivers Increased investment and collaborations by key market players for the development of novel ADCs

The Kadcyla segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on product, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into Kadcyla, Enhertu, Adcetris, Padcev, Trodelvy, Polivy and others. In 2022, the Kadcyla held a dominant share owing to rise in the prevalence of cancer and increased use of ADCs for the treatment of cancer, which is one of the major factors driving the segmental growth. Furthermore, increased approvals for various disease indications for adcertis are likely to drive segmental growth in coming years.

The breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the antibody drug conjugates market in 2022.

The breast cancer segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe. The launch of biosimilars is further likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth. For instance, in May 2021, Zydus launched Ujvira, the first antibody drug conjugate (ADC) biosimilar for treating both early and advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region of the antibody drug conjugates market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the antibody drug conjugates markets in the region is driven by a rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and increased adoption of ADCs among the patent population. The rising prevalence of cancer and increased investment in research & development of the launch of novel ADCs in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to upsurge the market growth.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising incidence of cancer Increasing investments for ADC development Growing number of ADCs in clinical trials Favorable regulatory support

Restraints:

High manufacturing costs Side effects associated with ADCs High attrition rate in product development

Opportunities:

Adoption of combination therapies High growth in emerging economies Emergence of advanced ADCs

Challenge:

Technical complexities

Key Market Players of Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

The antibody drug conjugates market is competitive, with a small number of players competing for market shares. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan), Seagen Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan), AstraZeneca (UK), ADC Therapeutics SA (Switzerland), ImmunoGen, Inc. (US), and Zydus Group (India), among others are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023 , ImmunoGen, Inc., entered into a multi-target license and option agreement with ImmunoBiochem to develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates.

, ImmunoGen, Inc., entered into a multi-target license and option agreement with ImmunoBiochem to develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates. In July 2023 , BeiGene and DualityBio entered into a partnership to advance differentiated antibody drug conjugate (ADC) therapy for solid tumors.

, BeiGene and DualityBio entered into a partnership to advance differentiated antibody drug conjugate (ADC) therapy for solid tumors. In June 2023 , Lonza acquired Synaffix B.V. a biotechnology company involved in commercializing clinical-stage technology platforms for the development of antibody drug conjugates.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Advantages:

Targeted Therapy: ADCs are designed to specifically target cancer cells by binding to unique surface antigens, minimizing damage to healthy cells and reducing side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy.

Enhanced Efficacy: ADCs deliver highly potent cytotoxic drugs directly to cancer cells, maximizing their therapeutic impact while minimizing systemic exposure.

Precision Medicine: ADCs can be customized to target specific cancer types or even individual patients based on the unique molecular characteristics of their tumors, enabling personalized treatment strategies.

Broader Therapeutic Potential: ADC technology is not limited to a single type of cancer, with applications across a wide range of malignancies, including solid tumors and hematological cancers.

Reduced Drug Resistance: The combination of multiple mechanisms of action in ADCs can help mitigate the development of drug resistance, a common challenge in cancer therapy.

Favorable Regulatory Environment: Several ADCs have gained regulatory approval in recent years, indicating growing confidence in their safety and efficacy profiles.

Robust Pipeline: The ADC market boasts a strong pipeline of candidates in various stages of clinical development, suggesting a continued influx of innovative therapies.

Improved Quality of Life: By sparing healthy tissues from damage, ADCs can enhance patients' quality of life by reducing debilitating side effects typically associated with chemotherapy.

Combination Therapies: ADCs can be used in combination with other treatments, such as immunotherapies or radiation therapy, to create synergistic effects and improve outcomes.

Commercial Viability: The ADC market presents significant commercial potential, attracting investment from pharmaceutical companies and fostering collaborations between biotech firms and large pharmaceutical corporations, which bodes well for the continued advancement of ADC technology and its accessibility to patients.

