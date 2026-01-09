Human Microbiome Drugs Market worth $2.13 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Human Microbiome Drugs Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.35 billion in 2025 to USD 2.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 35.2%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Human Microbiome Drugs Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Human Microbiome Drugs Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2031

2024–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.35 billion

USD 0.35 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.13 billion

USD 2.13 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 35.2%

Human Microbiome Drugs Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the fermentation & downstream processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% due to the central role of these processes in producing high-quality, scalable, and GMP-compliant live biotherapeutic products.

By disease, the gastrointestinal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome manufacturing services market in 2024 due to the concentration of clinical programs targeting gut-related conditions.

North America accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome manufacturing services market in 2024 due to the strong concentration of advanced CDMOs and robust biopharmaceutical activity.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261309704

The human microbiome manufacturing services market is expanding rapidly as CDMOs, biotech firms, and academic institutions collaborate to advance bioprocess innovation and scale microbiome research into GMP-compliant production. Startups and specialized microbial manufacturers are broadening capabilities in fermentation, downstream processing, formulation, and stabilization of live biotherapeutics. Progress in microbial engineering, high-throughput analytics, and process automation improves cultivation control and product consistency, supporting the development of next-generation live biotherapeutics and probiotics. Innovations in encapsulation, lyophilization, and delivery technologies are also increasing the diversity and effectiveness of manufacturable microbiome-based products.

By disease, the gastrointestinal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The human microbiome drugs market is divided into segments for gastrointestinal diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The gastrointestinal disease segment accounted for the highest share of the Human Microbiome Drugs Market revenue in 2024. Disease indications such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections are the most widespread, and microbiome-based therapeutic interventions are the most likely method of treatment. Industry growth is supported by research activities exploring the gut-microbiome link and the development of next-generation microbiome-based therapies. The increase in clinical research, treatment pipelines, and patient demand for non-antibiotic, microbiome-focused interventions are the main factors further facilitating growth. The segment's market leadership is strengthened by the ability of microbiome drugs to restore gut balance and improve digestive ‌health.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261309704

By end users, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The human microbiome drugs market is divided into hospitals & clinics, long-term care facilities, and other end users. Hospitals and clinics garnered the largest revenue share of the Human Microbiome Drugs Market in 2024. Prominent adoption of microbiome drugs across hospitals & clinics is supported by the proven clinical significance of microbiome-based therapies, coupled with enhanced patient monitoring approaches. Strong capabilities in trained personnel, infrastructure, and patient engagement for follow-up monitoring contribute to segment growth. Moreover, they engage in clinical trials and early-access programs. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for microbiome-targeted treatments further strengthen hospitals and clinics as the foremost end users ‍‌segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

In 2024, North America (the US and Canada) captured the largest share of revenue in the Human Microbiome Drugs Market. An expanding pool of innovative SMEs, a maturing pipeline for microbiome modalities, and a growing inclination toward live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) and next-generation microbial therapies are notable factors driving market momentum. The US is equipped with progressive regulatory frameworks, including FDA approvals and fast-track designations for microbiome drugs that target gastrointestinal, immune, and recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections. The region is also home to a large number of clinical trials, supported by academic institutions and biotech companies researching microbial consortia for metabolic, dermatological, and neurological disorders.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=261309704

Top Companies in Human Microbiome Drugs Market:

The Top Companies in Human Microbiome Drugs Market include Seres Therapeutics (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), MaaT Pharma (France), BiomeBank (Australia), Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (Sweden), and Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (US), among ‌others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Human Microbiome Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Clinical Microbiology Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Gastrointestinal Products Market - Global Forecast to 2029

High Throughput Screening Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets