DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $6.12 billion in 2025 according to the "Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2021" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow from $2.34 billion in 2020 to $2.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $6.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

Major players in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market are Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., and Oxford BioTherapeutics.



The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.



The challenges involved in the manufacturing of ADC's is acting as a restraint on the antibody drug conjugates market. ADC manufacturing facilities require high capital investment and extensive specialized training for operators. ADC process development is complicated as it requires optimization of additional process steps that are not present in conventional monoclonal antibodies manufacturing such as the antibody-drug conjugation reaction and subsequent drug substance purification. Also, antibody drug conjugates must be manufactured in aseptic environments and operating personnel should be protected from the highly toxic drug compounds, thereby presenting operational difficulties.



Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For instance, in March 2019, Astrazeneca entered into a global development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company for the proprietary antibody drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201). In April 2019, Shanghai Miracogen entered into an agreement with Netherlands based Synaffix to use its tools for building antibody drug conjugates. According to the deal, Miracogen is licensing two platforms from Synaffix which is expected to boost its product pipeline.



The antibody drug conjugates market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for antibody drug conjugates driving market growth.



Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are monitored by various regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration in the USA. In the USA, there is no specific regulatory guidance to industry on ADC development and the FDA follows existing guidelines for small drugs and monoclonal antibodies to regulate ADC.

The product quality offices at FDA such as the Office of Biotechnology Products (OBP)/Office of Pharmaceutical Quality primarily focus on the manufacturing of the antibody component of the ADC and the control strategy for the antibody intermediate, as well as for the drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP). Small molecule review groups in the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality bear primary responsibility for review of the adequacy of the payload and linker, conjugation reaction and aspects of the control strategy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Characteristics



3. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antibody Drug Conjugates



5. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Monoclonal Antibodies

Linker

Drug/Toxin

Others

6.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Tumor

Others

6.3. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Adcertis

Kadcyla

Others

6.4. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Immunogen Technology

Seattle Genetics Technology

Immunomedics Technology

Others

6.5. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital

Clinics

Others

7. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

Concortis Biotherapeutics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Immunomedics Inc.

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abbvie Inc.

Astellas Pharma/Agensys

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Agensys Inc.

Antikor

Celldex Therapeutics

Genentech

Heidelberg Pharma

Immunomedics

Mersana Therapeutics

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Roche Holding Ag

Synthon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8a0yf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

