Antibody-drug Conjugates Growth Opportunities 2022: Disruptive Technologies and a Conducive Funding Environment are Fostering Growth

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are therapies that target cancer cells with antigen-specific antibodies and highly toxic payloads. ADCs are currently generating interest among drug developers, contract manufacturing companies, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders. The rise in the number of drug approvals has also sparked interest in further developing this technology, with several companies developing solutions for one or more ADC components. The development of technologies is ongoing and will only increase as applications of ADCs increasingly expand into non-oncologic indications.

This study covers several new technologies for the three ADC components (antibody, linker, and payload) and highlights drugs in clinical trials that display potential. It provides an overview of key technology platforms, patents, analytical techniques, and manufacturing developments, covering the various technological advancements that may see adoption in ADC development. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. A detailed account of the funding landscape has also been provided. The study also analyzes the growth drivers and restraints influencing the market and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Research Methodology

2. Scope and Segmentation

Research Context and Scope

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Introduction to ADCs

Clinical Potential of ADCs

ADCs: FDA Approvals

ADC Industry Trends

4. Technology Snapshot

Incremental Innovations in ADCs

ADC Challenges and Novel Solutions

Characteristics of ADC Linkers

Types of Conventional ADC Linkers

Platforms for ADC Linkers

ADC Linker Developments

Platforms to Improve adc Conjugation

Characteristics of a Suitable Antibody for ADCs

Platforms for ADC Antibodies

Antibody Developments for ADC

Characteristics of a Suitable Cytotoxic Payload for an ADC

Platforms for Cytotoxic Payload for an ADC

Payload Developments for ADCs

Novel Platforms for ADC Delivery

5. Manufacturing, Analytical Techniques, and Other Factors

Impact on CDMOs

ADC: Analysis Technologies, Challenges, and New Developments

ADC: Clinical Pipeline

6. Stakeholder Ecosystem

M&As

Partnerships and Collaborations for ADCs

Technology Licensing Deals for ADC Development

Funding Landscape

7. Funding Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Non-oncological Indications

Growth Opportunity 2: Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Growth Opportunity 3: Advancements in Linker Chemistry and Antibodies

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

