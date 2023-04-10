Antibody-drug Conjugates Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Analyzes DelveInsight

The antibody-drug conjugates market is anticipated to surge as several pharma companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development and expansion to treat a wide array of indications such as non-small lung cancer, breast cancer, gynecological cancer, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Insights report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ADCs and the antibody-drug conjugates market trends in the 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the antibody-drug conjugates market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading antibody-drug conjugates companies such as ImmunoGen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Mythic Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kirilys Therapeutics Inc., Tanabe Research Laboratories USA Inc, Sutro Biopharma, Inc., OBI Pharma, Inc, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC, Ambrx, Inc., and others are developing novel antibody-drug conjugates that can be available in the antibody-drug conjugates market in the coming years.

Some key therapies for antibody-drug conjugate treatment include Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, Datopotamab deruxtecan, Ladiratuzumab vedotin, STI-6129, MYTX-011, M1231, NBE-002, Sacituzumab Govitecan, IMGN151, IMGC936, REGN5093-M114, ASN004, TR1801-ADC, STRO-001, OBI-999, YL201, TORL-2-307-ADC, ARX788, and others.

Several antibody-drug conjugates are awaiting approval, while some ADCs are in the advanced stages of development.

In June 2022 , a Phase III clinical trial of Datopotamab deruxtecanfor the first-line treatment for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) was initiated by Daiichi Sankyo.

, a Phase III clinical trial of Datopotamab deruxtecanfor the first-line treatment for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) was initiated by Daiichi Sankyo. In May 2022 , ImmunoGen announced that the FDA had accepted the BLA for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine under Priority Review designation for patients with folate receptor α–high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Overview

Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) comprises three main parts: an antibody, a linker, and a payload. The properties of all three components determine the clinical properties of ADCs. The fundamental approach to designing and building ADCs has remained constant since their inception. ADCs have a complex mechanism of action, frequently requiring drug internalization followed by intracellular processing and payload release. Unlike many standard oncology therapies, ADCs must be acted on by cancer cells to be effective. ADCs have both on-target and off-target toxicities; while most toxicities appear to be related to the nature of the payload, there are notable examples of target-dependent toxicities.

As an ideal delivery platform, ADCs use antibodies as carriers to selectively deliver small molecules to the target, which is typically followed by efficient internalization and subsequent intracellular drug release. It should be noted that ADCs are typically described as targeting antigen-positive cells. However, ADCs only create selective exposure to the target cells upon injection. Overall, selectively exposing small molecules to the desired targets significantly improves the payload's therapeutic index.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Insights

ADCs are becoming more prevalent in the oncology landscape. More than 10 ADCs are currently on the market for hematological and solid tumor malignancies, with 7 gaining regulatory approval since 2019. In 2000, Pfizer approved gemtuzumab ozogamicin (MYLOTARG), an anti-CD33 mAb-calicheamicin conjugate and the first ADC for oncology for relapsed CD33+ acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The drug was withdrawn from a Phase III trial in 2010 due to toxicity and lack of efficacy, but the FDA approved a lower, fractionated dose in 2017. This medication is also approved in Japan and Europe.

Brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS, Seagen/Takeda), the second ADC to enter the oncology market, is a CD30-specific mAb linked to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). It is approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma and anaplastic large-cell lymphoma. In addition, two ADCs that target CD22 have been approved: inotuzumab ozogamicin (BESPONSA, Pfizer) for relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute lymphoblastic leukemia and moxetumomab pasudotox (LUMOXITI, AstraZeneca/Innate Pharma) for R/R hairy cell leukemia.

Aside from this, two other ADCs with novel targets have been approved: polatuzumab vedotin (POLIVY, Roche) and belantamab mafodotin (BLENREP, GlaxoSmithKline). Polatuzumab vedotin is approved for patients with R/R diffuse large B cell lymphoma and delivers MMAE to B cells expressing CD79b (DLBCL). Belantamab mafodotin is an approved treatment for patients with R/R multiple myeloma that targets BCMA (also known as TNFRSF17).

Key Antibody-drug Conjugates Drugs and Companies

Mirvetuximab Soravtansine: ImmunoGen

Datopotamab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

Ladiratuzumab vedotin: Seagen

STI-6129: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

MYTX-011: Mythic Therapeutics

M1231: Merck KGaA

NBE-002: NBE-Therapeutics AG

Sacituzumab Govitecan: Gilead Sciences

IMGN151: ImmunoGen, Inc.

IMGC936: ImmunoGen, Inc.

REGN5093-M114: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

ASN004: Kirilys Therapeutics Inc.

TR1801-ADC: Tanabe Research Laboratories USA Inc

Inc STRO-001: Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

OBI-999: OBI Pharma, Inc

YL201: MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

TORL-2-307-ADC: TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC

ARX788: Ambrx, Inc.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the antibody-drug conjugates market are anticipated to change as companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development and expansion to treat a wide array of indications. Moreover, increased tumor specificity and selectivity leading to improved drug tolerability and reduced systemic exposure. Because of the increased tolerability and safety linker chemistry provides, higher doses of toxin-carrying ADCs can be administered to patients, resulting in increased therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side effects, thus propelling the antibody-drug conjugates market growth. Furthermore, the potential for ADCs to demonstrate significant improvement over existing therapies or to address unmet needs makes them prime candidates for Fast Track Designation, Breakthrough Therapy, Priority Review, or other accelerated approval pathways. Because of the increased number of approved ADCs, ADCs are becoming mainstream therapies for various cancer indications.

However, several factors are impacting the growth of the antibody-drug conjugates market. ADCs are still susceptible to resistance and thus have a limited duration of efficacy. When attempting to characterize ADCs made using heterogeneous conjugation approaches, determining the location and number of conjugated payloads can be difficult. ADC development needs to be improved, such as pharmacokinetic complexity, insufficient tumor targeting and payload release, and drug resistance. ADCs also have a high manufacturing cost, which adds to the final cost. Hence, these factors may hamper the growth of the antibody-drug conjugates market in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Antibody-drug Conjugates Companies ImmunoGen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Mythic Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kirilys Therapeutics Inc., Tanabe Research Laboratories USA Inc, Sutro Biopharma, Inc., OBI Pharma, Inc, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC, Ambrx, Inc., and others Key Antibody-drug Conjugates Therapies Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, Datopotamab deruxtecan, Ladiratuzumab vedotin, STI-6129, MYTX-011, M1231, NBE-002, Sacituzumab Govitecan, IMGN151, IMGC936, REGN5093-M114, ASN004, TR1801-ADC, STRO-001, OBI-999, YL201, TORL-2-307-ADC, ARX788, and others

Scope of the Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Current Marketed and Emerging Antibody-drug Conjugates

Current Marketed and Emerging Antibody-drug Conjugates Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Antibody-drug Conjugates

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Key Insights 2. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Report Introduction 3. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Overview at a Glance 4. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Antibody-drug Conjugates Treatment and Management 7. Antibody-drug Conjugates Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Antibody-drug Conjugates Marketed Drugs 10. Antibody-drug Conjugates Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Analysis 12. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Drivers 16. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

