Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size Is Projected to Reach $2.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 14.4%. The increasing prevalence of the bleeding disorder, a growing number of clinical trials conducted, and the rise in patient rate undergoing anticoagulant therapy are some of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Additionally, the availability of a strong distribution channel, increasing investment from market players, and expanding product pipeline are further drives the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in R&D activities for the development of novel therapeutics and quicker approval for new drugs are making a positive impact on the market.

Key Highlights of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market

Based on product , the idarucizumab segment accounted for the largest share in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Rapid approval for a product in several leading countries owing to its high potential is turning out as a major booster for this segment's growth.

In terms of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market and is expected to perform better during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to an increasing number of private hospital chains supported by favorable government policies.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the anticoagulant reversal drugs market on account of the association of COVID-19 infection with blood disorders. Additionally, there is a surge in demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs due to increasing anticoagulants boosting the market growth.

Regional Developments

North America is holding its dominant position in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market and is anticipated to make this position more firm during the forecast period. A rise in drug approvals from USFDA and increasing initiatives to contain the cases of blood disorder are working in the favor of this regional market. On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to the rise in the incidence of bleeding disorders and increasing health awareness among the population.

Competitive Outlook

Leading market participants are involved in several key tactics such as awareness programs, new product launches, and collaborations with other market players. In addition to this, several new entrants are finding the market with lucrative opportunities and investing for their expansion across regions. Some of the prominent market players are Portola Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Octapharma AG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, SG Pharma Pvt Ltd., and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical Company

Pharmaceutical Company Demand Side: Hospital, Retail and Online Pharmacy

Hospital, Retail and Online Pharmacy Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the anticoagulant reversal drugs market report on the basis of product, distribution channel and region:

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Phytonadione

Andexanet Alfa

Idarucizumab

Protamine

Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

