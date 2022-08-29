Anticoagulants Market revenue to hit USD 80 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Industry is anticipated to register 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticoagulants market value is projected to exceed USD 80 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Anticoagulants Market

Regions such as Europe and North America are witnessing a notable spike in the elderly population. According to Statistics Canada, the share of people aged 65 years and above is one of the fastest growing age groups in the country, with the numbers rising by 18.3% between 2016 and 2021. These numbers indicate an increase in the burden of various diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis, stroke, heart attacks, and coronary artery diseases (CAD).

Anticoagulants market from the warfarin (vitamin K antagonist) segment is estimated to register more than 7% CAGR through 2030. Increase in the number of obese patients owing to unhealthy lifestyle choices will boost the demand for these drugs. Many reputed manufacturers are introducing advanced versions of warfarin that are produced with innovative technologies to enhance their performance. The drugs not only treat various diseases, but also give patients several treatment options to choose from.

Injectables segment will witness more than 9% CAGR through 2030. Injectable anticoagulants are gaining traction as they show a quicker reaction, unlike tablets that may take at least 2-3 days to show the results. Many medical bodies across the world are increasing their rate of approval to extend the reach of injectable anticoagulants to disadvantaged and rural areas, as they have a poor access to basic healthcare facilities.

Anticoagulants market revenue from the coronary heart disease segment will cross USD 20 billion by 2030. The occurrence of heart ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is rising due to unhealthy lifestyle choices. As per a report by the WHO, CVDs have become the leading cause of death, with over 17 million related deaths taking place each year across the world. The percentage of the elderly population is expanding, which will increase their risk of being diagnosed with CVDs, spurring the demand for anticoagulants.

Online pharmacy distribution channels surpassed USD 5 million in 2021. Online pharmacies offer a broader reach to consumers, help increase awareness about diseases and can offer better prices than physical stores. Other benefits such as fast home delivery makes it a good option for people with limited mobility, or if certain drugs are not available at nearby stores.

North America captured more than 60% of the anticoagulants market share in 2021, estimates the new study from Global Market Insights, Inc. The presence of reliable pharmacy chains has enabled better access to drugs for the rural population. Further, the region has a notable presence of leading pharmaceutical companies that are focusing on the development of new products to enhance their market presence.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Johnson and Johnson, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Shenzhen Hepalink, Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Leo Pharma, and Rovi, among others, are the renowned organizations in global anticoagulants market. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions will further amplify the market position of these companies.

