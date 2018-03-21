Anticoagulants Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anticoagulants in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Oral Anticoagulants

Injectable Anticoagulants (Unfractionated Heparin, & Low Molecular Weight Heparin)

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott India Limited ( India )

) Aspen Holdings ( South Africa )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Boehringer Ingelheim ( Germany )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation ( Japan )

) Pfizer, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanofi S.A. ( France )

) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Venous ThromboEmbolism (VTE) - A Prelude

Anticoagulants Market Driven by Novel Oral Anti-coagulants

Sizing the Market

Safety Issues Associated with Erstwhile Market Leaders

Warfarin & Heparins

Anticoagulants - Evolution from Injectables to Oral Drugs

Conventional Oral Drug - Warfarin - Face the Heat

The Newer Breed of NOACs

Comparative Analysis of Warfarin and Novel Oral Anticoagulants

Bevyxxa (Betrixaban) - The Latest Approved NOAC

Aging Population: A Crucial Driver for Anticoagulants Market

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease - A Major Growth Factor

Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects

Rising Stroke Statistics - An Opportunity Indicator for Anticoagulants

Increasing Incidence of Knee/Hip Replacement Surgeries Drive Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Adverse Effects: A Key Market Deterrent

Common Adverse Effects of NOAC Therapies

Increased Bleeding - A Major Concern with Newer Agents

Novel Oral Drugs: Absence of Antidote & Other Concerns

US FDA Delays Andexxa (the Xarelto and Eliquis Antidote) Approval

Reversal Agents for DOACs

Threat of Generics Looms Large on the Anti-Coagulants Market

Patent Expiries of Oral Anticoagulants

Pipeline Analysis

Tecarfarin (Espero BioPharma)

List of Ongoing NOAC Studies



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

NOACs to Emerge as Mainstream Option for VTE Patients

NICE Guidelines Promote NOAC Usage in Atrial Fibrillation

NOACs as Alternative/Supplement to Antiplatelet Therapy

Increase in Heparin Trade Boosts the Market

Modern Developments Improving Anticoagulation Management

Researchers Find Significant Correlation between NAOC and Newer Health Risks

NOAC Underdosing Trend Restrains Universal Acceptance

Underutilization of Oral Anticoagulants in Atrial Fibrillation

Generics Prevail in the Traditional Market

Patent Expiries of Traditional Anticoagulants in the US

Inadequate Trials Mar Pediatric Anticoagulants Market

New Advancements Improve Anticoagulation Management

Growing Demand for Self-Testing

LMWHs Ease Outpatient Management



3. SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Oral Anticoagulant Agents

Traditional Oral Anticoagulants

Warfarin

Coumadin - The Branded Warfarin

Advantages and Alternatives

Side Effects

Limitations

Novel Oral AntiCoagulants (NOAC)

Approved Indications of Various NOACs by Geographic Region

Approved Anticoagulant Agents in a Nutshell

Pradaxa (Dabigatran Etexilate)

Pradaxa and Warfarin - A Comparative Study

Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)

Xarelto Patent Expiry in Various Regions

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Savaysa (Edoxaban)

Bevyxxa (betrixaban)

Injectable Anticoagulants

Injectable Anticoagulants - An Insight

Heparin - The Backbone of Injectable Anticoagulants

Unfractionated Heparin

Advantages and Alternatives

Limitations

Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH)

Indications

Advantages

A Focus on Select Heparin-based Injectables

Lovenox/Clexane (enoxaparin)

Approved Indications for Lovenox

Advantages and Alternatives

Fragmin (dalteparin sodium)

Approved Indications for Fragmin Use

Fraxiparine (nadroparin)

Innohep (tinzaparin)

Normiflo (ardeparin)

Clivarine (reviparin)

Non-Heparin Anticoagulant Injectables - An Overview

Arixtra (fondaparinux)

Angiomax (bivalirudin)

Advantages

Argatroban/Novastan

Side Effects



4. THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS

Venous/DVT Thrombosis Indications

Venous Thromboembolism

Venous Thromboembolism-Causes and Symptoms

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Orthopedic (Hip or Knee Replacement) Surgery

General Surgery

Cancer

Arterial Thrombosis Indications

Arterial Thrombosis

Acute Coronary Syndromes

Atrial Fibrillation

Unstable Angina

List of Approved Anticoagulants for Unstable Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Non ST-Segment Elevation MI

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)

Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Indications

Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia with Thrombosis (HITTS)

Other Indications

Hemodialysis



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agrees to hold off Pradaxa's generic version

Portola Pharmaceuticals Declares Results of CHMP Oral Explanations for Andexanet Alfa and Betrixaban

Daiichi Sankyo Introduces Anticoagulant Lixiana OD Tablets

FDA again Delays Approval of AndexXa

US FDA Approves Bayer's Xarelto

Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S FDA Approval for Bevyxxa

Armetheon Receives European Medicines Agency's Support for Studying Tecarfarin prior to MAA Filing

Armetheon Agrees with FDA for Conducting a Study for Tecarfarin Prior to NDA Filing

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Receives Patent Term Extension in US

Armetheon Declares Positive Results of Tecarfarin versus Warfarin

FDA Approves Pradaxa Antidote Praxbind

CFDA Approves Bayer's Xarelto

Raplixa Anticoagulant by MDCO Receives FDA Approval

Teva Launches Argatroban Injection in the US Market

BMS and Pfizer Announce Phase III Results of Apixaban

Boehringer Ingelheim Receives Priority Review by FDA for Idarucizumab BLA

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Perosphere's PER977

FDA Approves Savaysa/Edoxaban



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Daiichi Sankyo Introduces Anticoagulant Lixiana OD Tablets in Japan

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Presents New Analyses for Eliquis (apixaban) Clinical and Real-World Data

Espero Pharmaceuticals and Armetheon Plans to Merge

Portola Pharmaceuticals Signs a Loan Agreement with Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Necuparanib at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Reig Jofre Acquires Chiesi Espaa SA a sodium heparin

Chiesi Acquires Three Hospital Products -- Kengreal, Cleviprex and Argatroban for Injection

Bayer Collaborates with Janssen on Extended Clinical Investigation of Xarelto

Bayer to Acquire Experimental Anticoagulant from Isis Pharmaceuticals



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 58)

The United States (23)

(23) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (30)

(30) France (1)

(1)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh9cgz/anticoagulants?w=5





