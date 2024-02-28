Antiemetic Drug Market size is to grow by USD 1.63 billion, The increasing healthcare expenditure to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The antiemetics drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.63 billion at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2022 and 2027. The increasing healthcare expenditure is a key factor driving market growth. Global health spending rises due to factors like population growth, aging demographics, and technological advancements, driving demand for healthcare services. Increased access to medical care fuels demand for antiepileptic drugs and antiemetics as individuals seek treatment for various conditions. Government initiatives and insurance programs further boost healthcare accessibility, contributing to the growing demand for medicinal products. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Free Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Vendor Landscape

The antiemetic drug market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Primary Trend: Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

Emerging economies are experiencing a rising awareness of healthcare alongside greater accessibility to medical services.

Formidable Entry Barriers Pose Significant Challenges to Market Growth

The larger companies boast extensive distribution channels and collaborate with major hospitals and health centers. Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The antiemetic drug market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Algen Healthcare Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Laboratories Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into Chemotherapy, Surgery, Gastroenteritis, and Others. The market share growth by the chemotherapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Chemotherapy effectively targets cancer cells but can harm healthy cells, causing nausea and vomiting. Antiemetic therapy aims to manage these side effects, enabling patients to undergo chemotherapy smoothly. Combining various antiemetic drugs helps control nausea and vomiting. Increasing cancer cases worldwide will drive chemotherapy demand, spurring market growth.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America, encompassing nations like the US, Canada, and Mexico, stands as a crucial region for the advancement, production, and usage of antiemetic medications, propelling regional market expansion. Numerous prominent pharmaceutical firms based in the region focus on creating and producing antiepileptic treatments. They heavily invest in R&D to unveil novel drugs boasting enhanced effectiveness and safety characteristics.

Analyst Review

The Antiemetic Drug Market is driven by the demand for medications targeting specific receptors such as D2 Receptors, 5HT-3 Receptors, MI Receptors, and HI Receptors. These drugs are used to treat various conditions like Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, Motion Sickness, Gastroenteritis, and Dizziness, among others. They are available in different forms, including Prescription drugs and Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

Research and development activities focus on identifying new drug targets, especially in the context of ailments like Cancer and Gastroenteritis. Adverse effects of chemotherapy and the global cancer burden have led to an increased demand for antiemetics, particularly in developing nations. The healthcare sector is witnessing a surge in the use of Prokinetics, Serotonin Antagonists, Antimuscarinics, Antihistaminic, and Neurokinin Antagonists to address these issues, highlighting the importance of effective antiemetic drugs in patient care.

Overall, the market for antiemetic drugs plays a crucial role in managing symptoms such as Nausea, Vomiting, and Emesis across various medical conditions, including Pregnancy, Food Poisoning, and Vertigo. These drugs continue to be essential in providing relief from these distressing symptoms and improving the quality of life for patients.

