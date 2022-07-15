Antier Solutions: Stellar Metaverse Gaming Development for Web 3.0

That is the thrill of web 3.0 and Metaverse development company , Antier Solutions is at the helm of actualizing such 'unreal' products.

With metaverse gaming, the blockchain conglomerate is steering the entertainment industry to achieve sustainability and relevance in the user-governed era of web 3.0.

Antier's stint at building blockchain applications is a renowned case study. It includes decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, DEXs, asset tokenization and custom blockchain for various industries.

The blockchain development company built its first PoC on Ethereum in 2016. Today, it stands firm with a proven expertise in 20+ blockchain networks.

What Makes Metaverse Gaming So Big

Gaming development is a competitive industry and caters to millions of global users.

Thanks to the progressive reachability of the internet over the years, gamers have been able to play games online without the need to invest in and manage complex infrastructure.

Antier Solutions CEO, Vikram R Singh, explains, "What metaverse is doing here is injecting an immersive experience wherein the player can now walk into the virtual world, and monetize the digital assets such as weapons, character superpowers etc. to name a few.

"Blockchain is essential to build a borderless financial module for peer-to-peer processing. That is integral to attracting massive participation."

This means a metaverse development company should bring on board expertise in blockchain, gaming and virtual reality. Antier is just the right fit here.

Antier: Mastering The Metaverse Gaming Development Equation

Antier follows a thoroughgoing process for building metaverse games. It covers 3D modelling, texturing of design models, prototyping game engines, Rigging and environment setups, and finally scripting and programming.

Next, integrating DeFi protocols to enable MetaFi involves smart contracting (Solidity), layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain development and tokenization.

While most companies lack at least one of these skills, Antier has mastered the metaverse equation by integrating all elements with finesse.

Their metaverse gaming portfolio spans, and is not limited to, Assassin games, adventure, fantasy, board games and more.

Partner With the Best Gaming Developers

Antier's team strength has grown by 200% over the last year. Apart from blockchain consultants, these include gaming artists, 3D Unity Engine developers, Photon Voice Services consultants, C# developers and more.

To learn more about their metaverse gaming development proficiency, visit https://www.antiersolutions.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/antiersupport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antiersolutions

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/antiersolutions/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860196/Antier_Solutions.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391440/Antier_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Antier Solutions