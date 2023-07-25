Antifreeze Proteins Market worth $50 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antifreeze Proteins Market is estimated at USD 10 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 50 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 37.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors driving the antifreeze proteins market include increasing freeze tolerance of plants by the introduction of AFPs, altering the harvest season in cold regions, enhancing fish farming in cooler climates, and the need of extending the shelf life of frozen foods. The introduction of antifreeze proteins in different food applications like ice creams and yogurts increases its demand in the food and cosmetics industry. With more and more people embracing a healthy lifestyle, the demand for fresh and frozen foods have increased, which fuels the need for antifreeze proteins in food application.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264931272

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antifreeze Proteins Market"

221 – Tables

51 – Figures

199 – Pages

The high demand for type I antifreeze proteins drives the market

The majority of the proteins extracted are Type I, as they are the simple form of antifreeze proteins to identify in the DNA sequence and present in larger quantities. The growing demand for different cosmetics and medicinal products has increased the demand for these proteins in the market. Frozen foods are packed in special ways to avoid ice crystals in it. Additionally, the convenience of packed foods increases its demand in the market.

The growing popularity of solid form is projected to boost the form segment.

The solid form provides a longer shelf life than the liquid form, which makes this form most preferred for Ice creams, frozen meat, and skin-whitening creams. Solid form is easily available from different sources of origin and it is easy to store and use as well, which makes it ideal for the food sector, such as frozen foods, ice cream products, frozen fish, and meats. This helps in reducing the overall production cost.

The increasing trend of frozen food application is set to grow the market during the study period

The rising demand for different packaged foods has increased the demand for antifreeze proteins in this sector. High global population growth is witnessed, as the UN estimates that the global population will reach 9 billion by 2050. The rising necessity of different antifreeze proteins to prevent ice crystals formation in frozen foods has increased the adoption of antifreeze proteins. This has provided opportunities for food producers to enter this market and launch various products into the market.

The increasing trend of fish farming fuels the demand of antifreeze proteins from fish source during the study period

Antifreeze proteins and antifreeze glycoproteins were first identified in Antarctic fishes and it lowered the freezing point to less than 33.8° F. Fish held the highest market share during the study period, due to the ease of extraction and application. However, the high cost of extraction of antifreeze proteins from fish is encouraging manufacturers to switch to other sources.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264931272

Asia Pacific provides the highest growth prospects for the antifreeze proteins market in 2023

Asia Pacific is a highly diverse market in terms of antifreeze protein manufacturing and consumption. The Asia Pacific antifreeze proteins market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The region comprises two densely populated regions India and China, which are dominated by an increase in the consumption of different food, cosmetics, and medicinal products. The Asia Pacific region is driven by economic growth, urbanization, and the rise in purchasing power of consumers. These countries are also offering key players to expand their reach in the antifreeze proteins market by providing a vast customer base, the focus of the companies operating in the market is shifting towards establishing business and manufacturing facilities, which drives the market in the region. The prime factor contributing to the growth of antifreeze proteins in the region is the growing adoption of these proteins in different end use applications. Additionally, key players like Nichirei Corporation. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd (Japan), Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and others have a strong presence and market share in the region, which further boosts the antifreeze proteins market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in this market include Nichirei Corporation. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), A/F Protein Inc. (US), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Unilever (Netherlands), ProtoKinetix, Inc. (US), Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd (Japan), Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Rishon Biochem Co., Ltd (China), and MyBiosource, Inc. (US)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264931272

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Insect Protein Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics), Insect Type (Cricket, Grasshoppers, Ants, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies, and Others),Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Marine Collagen Market by Type (Type I, Type III), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical), Source (Skin, scales, and muscles, Bones & tendons), Animal and Region – Trends and Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antifreeze-protein-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antifreeze-protein.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets