Antimicrobial Coatings Market, 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Indoor air quality system, Mold remediation, Medical, Food and beverage, and Textiles and others) and Product (Powder coatings and Surface modification coatings) Key Companies Covered Akzo Nobel NV, Arxada AG, AST Products Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Biomerics LLC, Dow Chemical Co., Fenix Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sciessent LLC, Sika AG, Sono Tek Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and W.M. BARR Co. Inc. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - In the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to contribute significantly, accounting for 39% of global market growth. Analysts from Technavio have detailed the regional trends and drivers shaping the market. APAC boasts a prominent position in the global air-handling units market, making it a vital area for antimicrobial coatings. Improved living standards, GDP growth, and higher disposable incomes are fueling demand for value-added products, benefiting businesses of all sizes.

Moreover, many companies from developed markets are establishing operations in APAC. Increasing awareness is also spurring adoption in the region. The APAC food and beverage market is expected to grow positively due to improved economic conditions in countries like China , India , Indonesia , and Australia . Urbanization and changing lifestyles are driving demand for fast food and ready-to-eat meals, further boosting the food and beverage market in APAC.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Indoor air quality system

1.2 Mold remediation

1.3 Medical

1.4 Food and beverage

1.5 Textiles and others Product 2.1 Powder coatings

2.2 Surface modification coatings Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The indoor air quality system segment is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period, having dominated the global market in 2022. This dominance is primarily due to poor indoor air quality in urban areas. The segment has shown a steady increase from USD 1.21 million in 2017 to date. The continuous presence of a protective coating ensures bacteria growth remains minimal, contributing to healthier indoor environments. Factors such as infrastructure development, population growth, pollution, and increased disposable income are fueling this expansion. Consequently, the indoor air quality system market is rapidly expanding on a global scale.

Research Analysis

The Antimicrobial Coatings Market is witnessing robust growth owing to rising concerns about parasites, germs, and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in the healthcare industry. With the European Union imposing stringent hygiene standards, demand for antibacterial coatings on medical devices like catheters, implants, and surgical instruments is escalating. Industries are adopting innovative applications of silver and copper-based coatings to combat pathogens effectively.

Developed economies are investing in technology upgradation to enhance surface modifications and biocompatibility of orthopedic implants. Emerging nations are also focusing on skilled labor to meet the demand for antimicrobial coatings in electronic items and protective apparel. Government efforts to promote hygienic consciousness are further fueling revenue opportunities across end-use industries like pharmaceuticals, packaging, and construction.

Transparency Market Research indicates a rise in usage of antimicrobial coatings, with key drivers being surface modifications and the diversity of coatings product types including silver salts, colloidal silver, and nano-silver for hygiene products.

Market Overview

The Antimicrobial Coatings Market is a significant and growing industry, particularly in the context of the ongoing global health crisis. These coatings, applied to various surfaces, offer protection against the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

The use of antimicrobial coatings is widespread in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer goods. In healthcare settings, these coatings are employed to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections. In the food industry, they help maintain food safety and extend shelf life. In consumer goods, antimicrobial coatings are used to enhance product durability and hygiene.

The market for antimicrobial coatings is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of health and hygiene, the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, and the rising prevalence of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, with the development of advanced technologies and the increasing adoption of antimicrobial coatings in various industries.

