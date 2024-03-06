Antimicrobial Coatings Market size to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2027, Innovation in antimicrobial powder coatings to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial coatings market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,620.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing preference for MIS and non-invasive techniques, the increase in hospital-associated infections, and the increased adoption of green buildings.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,620.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Key Company

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arxada AG, AST Products Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Biomerics LLC, Dow Chemical Co., Fenix Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sciessent LLC, Sika AG, Sono Tek Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and W.M. BARR Co. Inc.

The report offers information on the criticality of company inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and Companyies' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players.

Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by application (indoor air quality system, mold remediation, medical, food and beverage, and textiles and others), product (powder coatings and surface modification coatings), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the indoor air quality system segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing market for this segment, especially in urban areas, is due to poor indoor air quality. If the coating is present, bacterial growth will occur on the steel and this protective layer ensures that the air is free of harmful microorganisms. The market for indoor air quality systems is growing rapidly. This growth is driven by infrastructure development, population growth, pollution, and rising disposable income, driving the growth of antimicrobial coatings for the indoor air quality systems segment.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. Rising living standards, GDP growth, and rising disposable income are the main drivers of growth in the region. These factors are increasing the demand for value-added products in the region. Many companies in developed markets have established facilities in the region. In addition, there are strategic alliances between suppliers, such as the partnership between BASF and Permionics Membranes Pvt. Ltd. Ltd. which have contributed to the growth of the market.

An increase in hospital-associated infections is a key factor driving market growth.

HAIs pose significant risks to patient health and are a leading cause of healthcare-related mortality and morbidity worldwide. The most common causes include surgical site infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI), and central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI). Regulatory agencies such as the FDA, EU, CMS, and Joint Commission have introduced strict regulations and penalties to encourage infection control practices in healthcare facilities. As a result, healthcare providers are increasingly using advanced technology and antimicrobial coatings to reduce the incidence of HAIs and improve patient safety. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Innovation in antimicrobial powder coatings is a major trend in the market.

Risk in raw material procurement of antimicrobial coatings is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Analyst Review

The antimicrobial coatings market plays a crucial role in the healthcare and medical industries, where maintaining sterile environments is paramount. These coatings are applied to various medical devices such as injections, catheters, surgical instruments, and orthopedic implants to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) caused by bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms.

One of the key components of antimicrobial coatings is silver-based antimicrobial coatings, which have been extensively utilized due to their effectiveness against a broad spectrum of pathogens. These coatings leverage the antimicrobial properties of silver nanoparticles, which are effective in inhibiting microbial growth on surfaces, including medical devices such as catheters and surgical instruments.

In recent years, there has been a growing concern about nanoparticle toxicity, particularly in the context of metal nanoparticles used in medical coatings. Researchers are exploring safer alternatives and refining the formulations to minimize any potential risks while maximizing antimicrobial efficacy.

Surface modifications and coatings are continuously evolving to enhance biocompatibility and reduce biofilm formation on orthopedic implant surfaces. Innovations like the SHER-NAR coating have shown promise in mitigating microbial accumulation and reducing the risk of contamination and transmission of infections.

The demand for antimicrobial coatings extends beyond medical devices to include various hospital infrastructure components such as hospital beds, handrails, wheelchairs, and trolleys. These surfaces are often prone to microbial contamination, and applying antimicrobial coatings can significantly reduce the risk of infection transmission.

Moreover, surface characteristics such as roughness, hydrophilicity, surface charge, and surface energy play crucial roles in determining the effectiveness of antimicrobial coatings. Manufacturers are focusing on developing coatings with optimized physical, chemical, and biological characteristics to ensure long-lasting protection against pathogens.

With the rise of antibiotic resistance and superbugs, the importance of antimicrobial agents in various applications, including medical coatings, has never been higher. These coatings not only offer protection against known bacterial strains but also help prevent the emergence of resistant strains, safeguarding public health.

In conclusion, the antimicrobial coatings market continues to expand driven by the increasing awareness of infection control measures in healthcare settings. As technologies advance and regulatory standards evolve, the market is expected to witness significant growth, with plastic packaging also emerging as a potential application area for antimicrobial coatings.

The antimicrobial medical textiles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,264.54 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (non-woven, woven, and knitted), application (healthcare and hygiene products, non-implantable goods, and implantable goods), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing healthcare spending worldwide is notably driving the antimicrobial medical textiles market growth.

The coating resins market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.22 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (acrylic coating resin, polyurethane coating resin, epoxy coating resin, alkyds coating resin, and vinyl and other coating resins), application (architecture coating, general industrial coating, automotive coating, high-performance coating, and other coatings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing construction industry is a major factor notably driving the market growth.

