Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market size is set to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing healthcare spending worldwide to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial medical textiles market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards demand for medical textiles that can withstand multiple washing and sterilizations. However, lack of effective recycling techniques poses a challenge. Key market players include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Baltex, BASF SE, BioCote Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Herculite Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., KOB GmbH, Milliken and Co., Noble Biomaterials Inc., PurThread Technologies Inc., Sanitized AG, Sciessent LLC, Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Sono Tek Corp., Unitika Ltd., W.M. BARR Co. Inc., and Winner Medical Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global antimicrobial medical textiles market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Non-woven, Woven, and Knitted), Application (Healthcare and hygiene products, Non-implantable goods, and Implantable goods), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Baltex, BASF SE, BioCote Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Herculite Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., KOB GmbH, Milliken and Co., Noble Biomaterials Inc., PurThread Technologies Inc., Sanitized AG, Sciessent LLC, Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Sono Tek Corp., Unitika Ltd., W.M. BARR Co. Inc., and Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The antimicrobial medical textiles market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for textiles that can maintain their antimicrobial properties after multiple washings and sterilization processes. This is crucial in healthcare settings, where textiles are exposed to various pathogens and contaminants. To ensure patient and healthcare worker safety, antimicrobial medical textiles must endure rigorous washing and sterilization cycles. These textiles are engineered with temperature-resistant materials and antimicrobial agents that can withstand such processes. Furthermore, the healthcare sector's shift towards sustainability is driving the popularity of reusable antimicrobial medical textiles. Manufacturers are also innovating by incorporating antimicrobial properties into the fibers themselves through nanotechnology. The global antimicrobial medical textiles market is expected to expand due to the continuous focus on infection control measures and the development of advanced textile technologies.

The Antimicrobial Medical Textiles market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for odor-free and hygienic textiles in various applications. This trend is particularly noticeable in the medical textile segment, where antimicrobial bedsheets and blankets are becoming popular in hospitals to prevent Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs). Antimicrobial agents are being incorporated into substrates through the use of antimicrobial chemicals, both metallic and non-metallic salts. The medical textile industry is expanding beyond medical devices and clothing to include surgical supplies wipes and attire. Consumer awareness about hygiene and the desire for high-quality textile products are driving this growth. The use of antimicrobial textiles is not limited to healthcare; it's also gaining traction in food, beverage, retail, and consumer markets. Raw material production is a crucial factor in the antimicrobial textiles market. The availability and cost of raw materials, including antimicrobial chemicals, impact the market's growth. Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income are also contributing factors. The antimicrobial textiles market is expected to continue growing as more users of textiles recognize the importance of hygiene and the role antimicrobial textiles play in preventing the spread of microorganisms.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

Antimicrobial medical textiles, used in various healthcare applications, face challenges in recycling due to the heterogeneous nature of their fibers. Vendors, end-users, and academic institutions collaborate on developing depolymerization techniques for thermoset matrices. However, the costly, energy-intensive, and toxic waste generation process results in poor-quality recycled products. Regulatory bodies like the US EPA encourage recycling and proper disposal of medical textiles, which are used in diapers, sutures, and medical disposables, to prevent health hazards and disease transmission. Failure to sterilize recycled textiles can lead to serious health risks, negatively impacting market growth.

The Antimicrobial Medical Textiles market is growing due to increasing demand for textiles with antimicrobial properties in various applications. In apparel, consumers seek antimicrobial textiles for hygiene and odor control. In food and beverage industries, these textiles prevent bacterial growth. In retail, they ensure product freshness. Raw material production faces challenges due to pollution and resource depletion. Raw materials like copper, silver, chitosan, and QAC are used to impart antimicrobial properties. However, their production and cost are concerns. Microorganisms pose a significant challenge, leading to skin infections, HAI, and other health issues. Antimicrobial textiles offer a solution by preventing bacterial growth. Barrier properties are crucial in protective wear applications. Efficiency of antimicrobial agents like active QAC, copper, and silver is essential. Consumers' changing lifestyle choices, disposable income, and increasing awareness of hygiene drive market growth. Antimicrobial textiles find use in sportswear, footwear, and home textiles. Cotton, polyester, and bamboo fiber are popular fibers. Ionizing process and active agents like chitosan and oxygen are used to enhance antimicrobial properties. Water bodies and land pollution are concerns. Antimicrobial textiles can help mitigate these issues by reducing the need for harsh chemicals. Overall, the market for antimicrobial medical textiles is poised for growth, driven by consumer demand and technological advancements.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This antimicrobial medical textiles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Non-woven

1.2 Woven

1.3 Knitted Application 2.1 Healthcare and hygiene products

2.2 Non-implantable goods

2.3 Implantable goods Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-woven- Non-woven antimicrobial medical textiles are fabric-like materials used extensively in the healthcare industry due to their superior infection control properties. Made from staple and long fibers, these materials are bonded together using chemical, mechanical, heat, and solvent treatment methods. The antimicrobial properties are achieved by adding substances like silver ions, copper ions, or triclosan to the fibers. Non-woven materials offer advantages such as absorbency, liquid repellency, softness, strength, flame retardancy, resilience, stretchability, washability, cushioning, filtering, bacterial barriers, and sterility. These materials are widely used in surgical gowns and drapes, wound dressings, and medical bedding, ensuring safety for patients and healthcare staff. Their benefits include shorter production cycles, flexibility, versatility, and lower costs, making them increasingly popular in medical applications. The global antimicrobial medical textiles market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for infection control, sterility, and efficiency in healthcare settings.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global antimicrobial coatings market is witnessing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for hygienic environments across various sectors, including healthcare and food processing. Technological advancements and rising awareness about infection control are key drivers. Meanwhile, the global sustainable fabrics market is booming, fueled by the rising demand for eco-friendly and ethically produced textiles. This growth is supported by increased consumer awareness and stringent environmental regulations. Both markets highlight a significant shift towards sustainability and health consciousness, shaping the future of industry practices and consumer preferences.

Research Analysis

Antimicrobial medical textiles refer to fabrics used in various applications within the healthcare industry that possess the ability to inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms. These textiles find extensive use in apparel applications such as hospital gowns, dressing bandages, and surgical gowns, where maintaining hygiene standards is paramount. Raw materials for antimicrobial textiles can be derived from natural sources like silver or synthetic materials like polymers. The production of these raw materials involves stringent protocols, proper equipment, and adherence to food and beverage industry standards to ensure purity. The deterioration of textiles due to microorganisms is a significant concern, leading to the demand for longer-lasting antimicrobial products. Hospitals, clean rooms, and consumers alike benefit from antimicrobial textiles in preventing the spread of bacteria and germs. In sports activity, antimicrobial textiles are used to prevent the growth of microorganisms on synthetic textiles, especially in sweaty conditions. Nanoscience plays a crucial role in the development of antimicrobial textiles through metal nanoparticle synthesis. The prices of raw materials for antimicrobial textiles can fluctuate based on market trends and availability.

Market Research Overview

Antimicrobial medical textiles refer to fabrics infused with substances that inhibit the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These textiles find extensive applications in various sectors, including apparel for food and beverage handling, retail, and consumers. The raw materials for antimicrobial textiles production include a wide range of fibers, such as cotton, polyester, and non-metallic salts, as well as metals like copper and silver, and active agents like chitosan and QAC. The efficiency of antimicrobial textiles lies in their ability to prevent the spread of infections, such as skin infections, odor, and HAIs (healthcare associated diseases) in medical textiles segment. Antimicrobial agents like ionizing processes and active agents are used to impart antimicrobial properties to the textiles. Home textiles, such as bath towels and bedsheets, are also gaining popularity due to the growing trend towards healthier lifestyle choices and consumer awareness. Antimicrobial textiles find extensive applications in protective wear, sportswear, footwear, and surgical supplies, among others. The usage of antimicrobial textiles is driven by factors like changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and consumer awareness towards hygiene and health. The antimicrobial textile industry is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for odor-free attire, and the need for efficient and effective textiles in various applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Non-woven



Woven



Knitted

Application

Healthcare And Hygiene Products



Non-implantable Goods



Implantable Goods

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio