Antimicrobial Textiles Technology Breakthroughs Report, 2019 - Implementation of Sustainable Manufacturing Practices is a Key Growth Opportunity
Jan 14, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Breakthroughs in Antimicrobial Textiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service is focused on capturing the current technology scenario, emerging innovations, and the current trends in antimicrobial textiles.
Some of the key aspects covered in this research includes the different types of antimicrobial technologies, both that are currently used and emerging, for the manufacture of antimicrobial textiles.
This research service also features the various antimicrobial platforms and highlights key innovations that are in use as well as under development by the market participants. It also highlights the various industry trends, detailing how these trends impact the adoption of antimicrobial textile technologies and how the adoption of the same is expected to evolve in the future.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Application Scope
- Key Findings
- Need for Antimicrobial Platforms
- Varying Modes of Action of Antimicrobial Technologies
Technology Snapshot and Application Landscape
- Technologies Used for Antimicrobial Textiles
- Natural Agents are Currently Being Developed as an Alternative for Synthetic Antimicrobials
- Peppermint Shows High Potential for Use in Antimicrobial Textiles
- Natural Antimicrobials May Find Increasing Adoption in Personal Care and Smart Textiles
- Naturally Occurring Antimicrobial Peptides are under Research for Use in Antimicrobial Textiles
- L-Cystine is a Promising Antimicrobial Peptide Technology for Textile Applications
- Nano-Silver is the Most Advanced Among Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Platforms
- More Research is Required to Establish the Safe Use of Nanotechnology in Antimicrobial Textiles
- Silver is the Most Preferred Choice for Antimicrobial Textiles
- Zinc Is Being Increasingly Used for Smart Textile Applications
- Chitosan is the Majorly Used Antimicrobial Polymer
- Complex Polymers are Used as Combination Technology for Effective Antimicrobial Solutions
- Quaternary Ammonium is Mostly Used in Combination with Other Antimicrobial Technologies
- QACs are Effective Against Viruses in addition to Other Microbes
- Triclosan is the Most Commonly Used Phenol-based Technology
- Phenol and Derivatives Provide Durable Antimicrobial Effects
- Polybiguanides are yet to Find Large Scale Adoption in Antimicrobial Textiles
- PHMB is the Most Widely Used Biguanide in Antimicrobial Textiles
- Multiple Methods of Antimicrobial Incorporation Offer Varying Benefits
- Antimicrobial Textiles Can Help Prevent Spread of Infection in Healthcare and Medical Settings
- EPA and ECHA Monitor the Use of Biocidal Agents for Antimicrobial Textiles in the US and EU Respectively
Industry Landscape of Antimicrobial Technologies
- Zinc Pyrithione Offers Broad Spectrum Protection for Antimicrobial Textiles
- Polymer-impregnated Silver-based Particles Offer Durable and Effective Antimicrobial Solutions
- Silver-based Antimicrobial Additives are Being Increasingly Adopted in the Antimicrobial Textile Industry
- Metallic Silver Ions or Salt-based Antimicrobials are the Most Commonly Used Antimicrobial Technology
- Zinc Ion-based Antimicrobials Offer a Good Alternative to Their Silver-Based Antimicrobial Counterparts
Antimicrobial Technology - Application and Impact Assessment
- Impact of Antimicrobial Technologies on Various Application Sectors Depends on Multiple Factors
- Safety Rates High in Application Segments that Offer Material Durability
- Leading Antimicrobial Solutions Score Consistently on Multiple Impact Factors
- Nanotechnology May Experience Low Adoption Rates due to Probability of Safety Issues
- Natural Agents Display the Highest Potential for Smart Textile Applications
- Polybiguanides Enjoy Better Technology Maturity in Comparison to Quaternary Ammonium for Antimicrobial Textiles
- Flexibility of Antimicrobial Polymers for Use as a Combination Platform Contributes to their High Potential
Innovation Landscape of Antimicrobial Technologies
- Emerging Natural Antimicrobial Solutions Are Currently Focused on the Smart Textile and Medical Textile Segments
- Peppermint Has Proven Effective against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
- Antimicrobial Platforms Also Focused on Offering Antiviral Capabilities
- Zinc Oxide is Increasingly Being Researched as a Safe and Effective Antimicrobial Textile Solution
- Number of Collaborations Have Provided an Impetus to Advancing the Capabilities of Antimicrobial Textiles
- Patent Landscape for Antimicrobial Technologies
- The US and Europe lead the Global Development of Novel Antimicrobial Technologies
- Steady Patenting Activity Witnessed
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Combining Antimicrobial Platforms For Better Textile Performance
- Growth Opportunity 2: Developing More Effective Antimicrobial Peptides & Other Natural Antimicrobial Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Implementing Sustainable Manufacturing Practices
Appendix
- Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svzpw2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article