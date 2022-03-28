Antinuclear Antibody Test Market - 38% of Growth To Originate From North America | Increasing Demand For ANA Tests To Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global antinuclear antibody test market growth is the increasing demand for ANA tests. The antibodies produced by the immune system bind to the body's own tissues. The screening test detects if such antibodies are present in the body. The demand for antinuclear antibodies tests is increasing to identify autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjogren's Syndrome, and many more. According to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy report, in 2019, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) affects about 3,000-6,000 people in the US every year. Hence, a rise in the target population base is expected to fuel the demand for early screening for effective treatment. Also, rising infections due to the Epstein-Barr virus, the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, and others are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global antinuclear antibody test market growth is the stringent regulations for the approval of medical diagnostic. These regulations differ from country to country. For instance, In the US, the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) regulates the development, testing, manufacturing, labeling, and marketing of medical diagnostic devices. ANA test kits are classified under Class II devices, with low-to-moderate risks. Hence, vendors must obtain premarket notification 510(k) before marketing such devices. In Europe , the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulates all medical devices, including diagnostic devices, under the European Union (EU) legislation 2017/745, which came into force in May 2017 . After the medical diagnostic device passes the conformity assessment, manufacturers obtain a CE mark certification for the device, which allows them to commercialize and market their products. Such a lengthy procedure may lead to delays in the commercial launch of products, which will hinder the growth of the global ANA test market.

The antinuclear antibody test market report is segmented by End-user (Hospitals and Clinical diagnostic laboratories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

The antinuclear antibody test market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the number of hospitals will drive the growth of the market segment further during the forecast period. This is because hospitals are specialized healthcare institutions that offer best-in-class diagnosis and treatment services to patients with acute and complex conditions, including autoimmune disease.

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 447.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.24 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abcam Plc, Antibodies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioVision Inc., Grifols SA, Immuno Concepts Ltd., Merck KGaA, Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Quidel Corp., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transasia Bio Medicals Ltd., Trinity Biotech Plc, Werfenlife SA, and ZEUS Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

