Antithrombotic drugs market size to grow by USD 23,199.94 million from 2022 to 2027: The growing prevalence of coagulation disorders drives growth - Technavio

Antithrombotic drugs market – Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market

Company Landscape - The global antithrombotic drugs market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer antithrombotic drugs in the market are AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd - The company offers anti-thrombotic drugs such as Fraxiparine.

The company offers anti-thrombotic drugs such as Fraxiparine. AstraZeneca PLC - The company offers anti-thrombotic drugs and related solutions such as human recombinant apyrase therapy APT102 for the treatment of thrombotic diseases.

The company offers anti-thrombotic drugs and related solutions such as human recombinant apyrase therapy APT102 for the treatment of thrombotic diseases. Bayer AG - The company offers anti-thrombotic drugs such as Factor Xia inhibitors.

Antithrombotic drugs market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on route of administration (oral and injectable), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The oral segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing popularity of prescription-based drugs, such as oral capsules. In March 2023 , Bristol Myers Squibb collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and announced the launch of the Phase 3 Librexia program studying milvexian, an investigational oral factor FXIa inhibitor for the antithrombotic drug. This drug can treat conditions associated with a thrombotic event and patient bleeding. Hence, such factors fuel the oral segment of the anti-thrombotic drugs market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global antithrombotic drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global antithrombotic drugs market.

North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the leading revenue-generating countries in the regional market. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness of the severity of diseases such as DVT and pulmonary embolism and the advanced healthcare system in the US. Furthermore, the regional market has many approved therapies, such as warfarin therapy and antiplatelet therapy. Hence, such factors drive the anti-thrombotic drugs market in North America during the forecast period.

Antithrombotic drugs market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The growing prevalence of coagulation disorders drives the growth of the anti-thrombotic drugs market. Since people are leading unhealthy lifestyles that lack physical activities, there is a greater prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, kidney disorders, and strokes.

Furthermore, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism are two of the most common blood disorders globally. Such a condition is treated using antithrombotics. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the anti-thrombotic drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The advent of anticoagulant antidotes is an emerging anti-thrombotic drugs market trend. Although there is a high efficacy of oral anticoagulants in the treatment of thrombosis, the preference for oral anticoagulants is low. Numerous adverse side effects, such as bruising, prolonged nosebleeds, and vomiting blood is a major factor for this.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical players are researching antidotes for the treatment of thrombosis. Additionally, key vendors are expected to launch antidotes. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the anti-thrombotic drugs market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Strong side effects of anticoagulant drugs challenge the growth of the anti-thrombotic drugs market. Anticoagulants or blood thinners decrease the ability of blood to clot, thereby slowing down the blood clotting process, resulting in the flow of blood becoming uncontrollable.

Furthermore, some other side effects associated with using anticoagulants include severe bruising, prolonged nosebleeds, and vomiting blood. Hence, challenges like the rising awareness about the side effects of anticoagulants are expected to hinder the growth of the global antithrombotic drugs market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this antithrombotic drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antithrombotic drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the antithrombotic drugs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antithrombotic drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antithrombotic drugs market vendors

Antithrombotic drugs market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23,199.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

