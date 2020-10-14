Antitrust Litigator Stefan Meisner Joins Crowell & Moring

Meisner defends corporat4ions in high-stakes antitrust matters and criminal antitrust investigations. His practice focuses on complex, multi-district class action litigation alleging Sherman Act violations, U.S. Department of Justice investigations, merger investigations, and intellectual property issues. In addition, Meisner crafts global strategies for addressing cartel prosecutions and defenses, from the inception of government investigations to the initiation of civil class action and opt-out litigation in a variety of jurisdictions.

"In addition to being a top-notch civil antitrust litigator, Stefan is an exceptionally well-rounded antitrust lawyer who can lead M&A transactions and guide clients in complex criminal antitrust matters," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Stefan is a great strategic fit as the firm and our clients continue to grow internationally. A significant focus of his practice is advising clients on aspects of their global expansion, including strategies for addressing cartel prosecutions and defenses and tailored compliance counseling."

Meisner advises on major mergers and acquisitions, merger notifications under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and multinational notification regimes. He has represented clients in a variety of industries, including consumer products, defense and aerospace, automotive, high-tech, semi-conductors, building materials, hospitals, alcohol beverages, steel, mining, and aggregates.

In addition, Meisner counsels clients on electronic discovery issues, including strategies for managing electronic records in light of the evolving standards on preservation and production of electronic documents and data under the U.S. Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. He has extensive experience with investigations involving forensic examination of electronic media and data.

"The pandemic and ensuing global recession have created tremendous competitive pressures that affect many of our clients across a multitude of industries, while at the same time global antitrust enforcers have made prosecuting national and international cartels a top priority," said Jason Murray, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Antitrust and Competition Group. "Stefan's successful track record with global antitrust investigations, and his ability to counsel clients on the full range of antitrust issues, from merger clearance to IP, make him a tremendous addition to our practice at an important time for many of our clients."

"Crowell & Moring has established an excellent reputation and is recognized for having one of the leading antitrust and competition practices in the world. I am very pleased to join this expanding firm with strategic global resources and work with my new colleagues to help clients navigate complex competition law issues," Meisner said.

Meisner earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his law degree from American University Washington College of Law. He maintains an active pro bono practice, with a particular focus on asylum cases with the Capital Area Immigrant Rights Coalition. Meisner also assists veterans seeking benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He joins the firm from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, where he was a partner.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately 550 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, Brussels, and Shanghai.

Media Contact:

An Pham

Senior Manager, Media, PR and Communications

+1 202.508.8740

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP

Related Links

http://www.crowell.com

