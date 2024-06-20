Vice-President of Specialist EU Court, Former Environmental Legal Officer, and Environmental Litigator

BRUSSELS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Navin-Jones has joined Crowell & Moring's Environment and Natural Resources Practice Group as a senior counsel in the Brussels office, bringing in-depth experience advising on environmental and sustainability law issues.

Navin-Jones' practice focuses on EU regulatory and EU litigation matters in the environmental and sustainability area, including ESG, green transition, circular economy, pollution, climate change, and environmental damage and liability.

Environmental and Sustainability Lawyer Marcus Navin-Jones Joins Crowell & Moring’s Brussels Office

Navin-Jones brings substantial experience in EU, UK, and international chemical law. He will counsel clients in the chemical and downstream sectors on all areas of compliance, chemical defense, and advocacy (REACH, CSS, SSbD, GRA) – particularly in the plastics, automotive, aviation, electrical, and electronic equipment industries. Navin-Jones will also advise clients – with an emphasis in the life science and cosmetic industries – on waste and water pollution issues, as well as environmental liability.

Navin-Jones is an experienced litigator and has counseled Fortune 500 chemical companies on some of the most significant cases brought before EU courts and the European Chemicals Agency Board of Appeal. He was most recently appointed to serve on the judicial bench, as vice-president and acting president, of an EU IP specialist court, and as a legal member of the Board of Appeal of the European Chemicals Agency.

Prior to that, Navin-Jones was a legal officer for environmental law at the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority. In that role, he was responsible for ensuring Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein complied with European law related to water, air, pollution, chemical, climate change, renewables, and sustainability.

"A strategic priority of our Brussels office is to expand our regulatory practice," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of Crowell's Brussels office. "As a seasoned litigator and a judge overseeing regulations in two specialist EU courts, Marcus possesses firsthand regulatory knowledge that will be invaluable for advising clients on EU law and policy."

In addition, Navin-Jones will collaborate closely with C&M International – Crowell's global government affairs and public policy affiliate – to advise on the policy, regulatory, and commercial landscape in Europe.

"Marcus has an established reputation in the European environmental and sustainability legal field," said Kirsten L. Nathanson, co-chair of the firm's Environment and Natural Resources Practice Group. "He significantly enhances the firm's global reach and strengthens our capabilities to address the evolving landscape of ESG policies and regulations."

Navin-Jones' addition builds on recent growth in Crowell's Chambers-ranked Environment and Natural Resources Practice Group. The firm recently added Juge Gregg, former senior corporate counsel on the sustainability legal team for Amazon, as well as Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas, who brings more than two decades of experience advising clean energy developers, traders, and technology companies on energy issues before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Department of Energy, and state public utility commissions.

"Europe stands at the forefront of adopting new environmental law," said Navin-Jones. "I'm excited to collaborate with my colleagues across the U.S. and Europe to advise multinational clients on the rapidly changing regulations coming out of the EU."

Navin-Jones works as a principal consultant with the Prospex Institute on green transition projects. He is currently the lead coordinator of the IAAPN Interconnections Working Group. Navin-Jones regularly publishes in academic and other journals, and is a former editor of the International Chemical Regulation and Law Review. Prior to his public service work, Navin-Jones worked in private practice at Keller & Heckman and Mayer Brown. Navin-Jones is an avocat in Belgium.

