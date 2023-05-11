Antonia Hock To Present the Opening Keynote on The Future of Leadership in Healthcare at the 2023 AAPL Annual Leadership Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock, a recognized global expert on leadership excellence and business innovation, will be presenting the opening keynote at the 2023 AAPL Annual Leadership Conference, which will be held in person on June 9-11, at The JW Marriott, Chicago, IL.

Antonia J.A. Hock (PRNewsfoto/Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates)

"The leadership that physicians provide within healthcare has a powerful impact for their teams, patients, and the organizations that they lead. As the modern healthcare landscape continues to change at a rapid rate, there has never been a more important time to invest in competencies and strategies that deliver leadership excellence. This is all about what they don't teach physicians in med school", said Ms. Hock.

During her high-impact session, Setting the Stage for Excellence: The Future of Leadership in Healthcare, Antonia will explore the unique opportunities and skills that physician leaders can use today to evolve their leadership capabilities and guide their organization. Attendees should expect to leave this session with new ideas as well as tactics for building and managing teams, creating a winning mindset, expanding leadership skills, and qualities that can enhance individual leadership performance.

Hock is the Founder & CEO of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm focused on transformational leadership and innovation. Prior to launching her own firm, she spent six years as the Global Head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. A sought-after consultant, thought leader, and keynote speaker, she has authored many highly-acclaimed articles for publications including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Insider, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

Expanding on the conference theme that "All Physicians are Leaders", attendees of her session will benefit from Hock's multi-industry background in technology, hospitality, and consulting, which has shaped her unique perspective and philosophy on developing modern leadership skills and building world-class teams that deliver outstanding performance and results.

"Our Annual Leadership Conference is the preeminent event in the healthcare industry where physicians come together for skills-building leadership sessions, engaging networking experiences and career-enhancing professional development. We are delighted to have Antonia kicking off our 3-day event with her vision for the future of leadership in healthcare," said Peter Angood, MD, President and CEO of AAPL.

