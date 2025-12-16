ANTONYAN MIRANDA NAMED BEST DIVORCE LAW FIRM IN SAN DIEGO

Recognized by Ranch & Coast Magazine and San Diego Residents for Excellence in Family Law

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP—a premier family law and personal injury litigation firm in Southern California—proudly announces its selection as Best Divorce Law Firm in San Diego by Ranch & Coast Magazine.

This recognition reflects the firm's unwavering standard of legal excellence in divorce, custody matters, domestic violence, and all other complex family law litigation. Known for its unparalleled advocacy and strategic representation, Antonyan Miranda has become synonymous with top-tier family law representation in high-stakes matters throughout California.

"At Antonyan Miranda, we are relentless in our pursuit of justice for our clients, and this award reaffirms the trust that the San Diego community places in our work," said Ilona Antonyan, Founding Partner and Certified Family Law Specialist. "Being recognized as the best by the clients we serve is the highest honor we could receive."

Since its founding in 2015 by Certified Family Law Specialists and trial attorneys Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda, the firm has grown into one of the largest and most respected divorce and family law practices in the state. With a team of Certified Family Law Specialists, seasoned litigators, and a reputation built on precision, preparation, and results, Antonyan Miranda continues to set the standard for family law advocacy.

"This award underscores what our clients already know—our team shows up, advocates hard, and delivers," said Timothy Miranda, Founding Partner and Certified Family Law Specialist. "We're grateful to those who voted and to Ranch & Coast Magazine for recognizing our commitment to excellence."

The Ranch & Coast Magazine Readers' Poll is regarded as one of San Diego's most trusted lifestyle and professional surveys, reflecting the genuine voice of the community. Antonyan Miranda's win highlights not only the firm's legal skill but also its consistent prioritization of client experience during some of life's most challenging transitions.

As the firm looks ahead, Antonyan Miranda remains focused on elevating family law representation and continuing to serve as a powerhouse advocate for clients throughout San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

For more information about Antonyan Miranda and its award-winning legal services, please visit www.antonyanmiranda.com.

Media Contact: Patrick Froehlke, [email protected], 619-696-1100

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP