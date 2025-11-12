ANTONYAN MIRANDA PARTNERS WITH ONE SAFE PLACE- THE NORTH COUNTY FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER

Empowering Survivors of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Abuse Across San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP, a premiere California family law litigation firm, is proud to announce its formal community partnership with One Safe Place – The North County Family Justice Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting family affected by violence and trauma.

At Antonyan Miranda the mission is clear: no one should have to face domestic violence or abuse alone. This new partnership fortifies that commitment by ensuring that survivors of domestic violence, elder abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, hate crimes, and sexual assault have access to compassionate and effective resources- at no cost.

In collaboration with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and dozens of other community partners, One Safe Place offers comprehensive services ranging from legal assistance and crisis intervention to counseling and long-term support—all designed to help survivors rebuild with dignity and strength.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our core values as a firm," said Mila Arutunian, Director of Employment Law Litigation & Personal Injury Relations at Antonyan Miranda. "Our advocacy goes beyond the courtroom— we believe in empowering survivors and protecting the vulnerable through real action."

As part of this initiative, Antonyan Miranda attorneys will offer pro bono legal services to One Safe Place members. These services are aimed at equipping individuals with the knowledge of their legal rights, guiding them through complex family court proceedings, and ensuring legal protection—regardless of financial limitations.

Founded in 2015 by Certified Family Law Specialists Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda, Antonyan Miranda has grown into one of the largest and most respected family law firms in California, known for its relentless advocacy in divorce, custody, domestic violence, and high-stakes family law litigation. With this partnership, the firm continues its commitment to both legal excellence and community improvement.

For more information on Antonyan Miranda's partnership with One Safe Place, visit: www.antonyanmiranda.com/one-safe-place

Media Contact: Patrick Froehlke, [email protected], 619-696-1100

