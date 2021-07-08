Ants and Mosquitoes Top 2020 Pest Challenges, as Consumers Continue to Invest More in Outdoor Pest Control

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider (whose services also include pest control), found that 41 percent of homeowners spent a greater investment in outdoor pest control in 2020 than they did prior to the pandemic, according to a new survey released in partnership with OnePoll. The survey polled 2,000 American homeowners with an outdoor space to analyze how they've been finding solace during the pandemic.

While people spent more time outside, and a greater investment in pest control, consumers across the country still face pest issues in their outdoor living space. In fact, according to survey results, the biggest pest challenges found were ants (49 percent), spotted lanternflies (43 percent), and mosquitoes (42 percent).

"67 percent of American homeowners plan to use their outdoor space even more this year, and our goal is to help them enjoy it to the fullest extent. However, consumers often encounter unwanted outdoor pests that require a high level of expertise to control and prevent from immediately reemerging," said John Bell, TruGreen Entomologist. "Nearly three-fifths of respondents agree that taking care of their outdoor space can feel like a chore; TruGreen's professional team of certified entomologists and specialists can help homeowners design custom programs to maximize pest control effectiveness and protect their space. By controlling these pesky intruders, families can create a pest-free backyard retreat and feel a noticeable difference as they live life outside."

The survey results also highlighted an increasing trend among homeowners to invest in trees and shrubs (nearly 50 percent). With various stay-at-home regulations during the pandemic, many found themselves spending more time on various at-home activities, including adding new trees and shrubs. Despite this uptick in outdoor activity, 46 percent of respondents cited pest infestation as a challenge for their outdoor trees and shrubs — which can be detrimental to these investment plants.

TruGreen's diverse pest control services — which treat most pests, from mosquitoes to ticks — provide custom treatment plans to control and manage potentially disease-carrying pests and insects within outdoor living areas. With over 50 years of experience, TruGreen understands the importance of a tailored, complete pest plan to ensure homeowners can enjoy their outdoor living space comfortably. In particular, TruGreen's science-based treatments are effective in controlling mosquito populations within 24 hours, and include a Mosquito Defense Guarantee.

For more information about TruGreen's pest control or other services provided, visit https://www.trugreen.com/www.trugreen.com and follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com , or the TruGreen app for more information.

SOURCE TruGreen

Related Links

http://www.trugreen.com

