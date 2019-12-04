AntWorks' Influence On The AI Industry Continues To Gain Momentum In 2019 - Fuelled By The Launch Of ANTstein SQUARE

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a year of milestones for AntWorks™, a global provider of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions powered by fractal science. Most notably, AntWorks introduced its new and enhanced version of ANTstein™ SQUARE, a fullstack Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) that enables enterprises to automate end-to-end business processes quickly, easily and in a scalable manner. To support and accelerate its growth, AntWorks significantly increased its geographic footprint and global headcount, and was widely recognised for its cutting-edge and industry-disrupting technology.

"This was a year of records and firsts for AntWorks," said Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO. "Four years ago, we set out with an ambitious goal of disrupting the AI industry by delivering the first and only authentic IAP to agile and forward-thinking companies across every sector. Now we're consistently punching above our weight – benchmarked against competitors that have been in the space for far longer. Over 2019, we expanded our global presence across key markets, increased our strategic partnerships, continued to foster an inclusive and collaborative culture, and launched the most innovative product of its kind. Our momentum is always guided by our mission to manifest the power of ethical AI while delivering the greatest value to our clients and the people of AntWorks. I couldn't be prouder of all the AntWorks Colony has accomplished."

Global Expansion and Talent Acquisition:

To serve its growing client base, AntWorks has increased its global presence over the last 12 months across Australia, Canada, Dubai, France, India (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai), Japan, Philippines, Singapore, UK and US. AntWorks now proudly has a Colony of more than 500 people, nearly tripling its headcount since 2018, stacking talent against key strategic growth areas. AntWorks has also expanded its reach on online channels, with a growing community of more than 40,000 followers across its social media platforms.

Continued Product Innovation:

In May, AntWorks launched the industry's first IAP, ANTstein SQUARE. This one of a kind, multitenancy solution allows for maximum bot utilisation, understands all types of data, and provides customers with a one-stop solution for data curation and building, deploying and managing an AI-enabled digital workforce.

JV and Partner Expansion:

AntWorks scored a remarkable milestone of a joint venture with SBI Neo Financial Services to establish SBI Antworks Asia in Japan, providing intelligent automation solutions to the East Asia and Southeast Asia markets. Additionally, to enable accelerated adoption of AI in the GCC region, AntWorks recently announced a partnership with the SEED Group.

Awards:

Asheesh Mehra , Co-Founder & Group CEO, was named 2019 Innovator of the Year - Technology award by the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards. The award honours trailblazing innovators whose outstanding initiatives brought tangible contributions and success to their businesses.

, Co-Founder & Group CEO, was named 2019 by the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards. The award honours trailblazing innovators whose outstanding initiatives brought tangible contributions and success to their businesses. AntWorks won Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Award in the intelligent automation software industry. The research firm explained that AntWorks' intelligent automation software enables data from documents to be processed easily and quickly , said it is impressed that AntWorks uses cognitive machine reading, which can analyse unstructured data , noted ANTstein's ability to use relatively small data sets to train the engine , and added that even non-technical users can use AntWorks to automate end-to-end business processes.

said it is impressed that AntWorks uses cognitive machine reading, which can unstructured data noted ANTstein's ability to use relatively small data sets to train the engine and added that even non-technical users can use AntWorks to automate end-to-end business processes. AntWorks also received 451 Research - Firestarter award for its exceptional innovation and market vision. In announcing this honour, 451 Research contrasted AntWorks' fullstack platform with point solutions from other suppliers and identifies that ANTstein can address a wider problem set than competitors' solutions due to its differentiated approach.

As a finalist in The Hackett Group Digital Awards, AntWorks along with its client, Indecomm Global Services, was recognised for redefining mortgage processing.

AntWorks also was declared a winner at the L&D World Awards presented by Adobe. It was recognised for best use of Technology in Learning.

Industry Recognition:

Commenting on AntWorks' 2019 success, Phil Fersht, Founder and CEO at HFS Research said, "AntWorks offers a path to integrated intelligent automation, provided enterprises embrace its full stack. One more large round of funding, and it will be a real force."

About AntWorks:

AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein™ SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

