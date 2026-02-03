Anu Willoughby named to Partnership with Children Board of Directors

Seasoned governance leader brings values-driven leadership and global perspective to advance student mental health and community impact

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership with Children (PWC), the 118-year-old nonprofit supporting the mental health and wellness of schoolchildren across New York City, has named Anu Willoughby as its newest Board Member. A senior financial services executive and board director, Willoughby brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience in financial services from Jefferies and Bank of America across investment banking, legal, compliance, risk, and enterprise transformation, strengthening PWC's commitment to responsible stewardship and long-term impact for children and families.

Anu Willoughby, a senior financial services executive, has been named to Partnership with Children's Board of Directors. Post this Anu Willoughby, a senior financial services executive and board director, has been named to Partnership with Children's Board of Directors.

"Throughout my career, I've focused on building strong, accountable institutions because when systems work, people thrive," said Willoughby. "PWC's commitment to children's mental health and stability reflects that same belief. I'm excited to join the Board and to help deepen connections that support this essential work."

Beyond her professional leadership, Willoughby is deeply committed to culture, equity, and community engagement. Her nonprofit governance experience includes serving as a Trustee of The International Preschools in New York City, where she helped raise nearly $1 million to support early childhood education and Charlotte Emergency Housing, which primarily provided services for vulnerable single mothers with children. While working in the London office of Bank of America, Willoughby was also instrumental in expanding Sponsors for Educational Opportunity into the UK in 2000.

"Anu brings thoughtful, values-aligned leadership and a strong governance lens," said Wesner Pierre, CEO of Partnership with Children. "She exemplifies the kind of leadership we value at PWC. Her clarity, integrity, and collaborative approach will strengthen our board and our ability to show up for children, families, and schools across New York City."

Willoughby holds a BA in Business Management, magna cum laude, from North Carolina State University, and completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About Partnership With Children

Since 1908, Partnership with Children (PWC) has strengthened the emotional, social, and cognitive skills of children in New York City to succeed in school, society, and life. PWC embeds full-time licensed clinical social workers, youth development specialists, and teaching artists in schools to provide trauma-informed mental health counseling, family outreach, community-based programming, and healing-centered arts education. Last year, PWC's work impacted over 22,000 children and families across 47 NYC public schools. www.partnershipwithchildren.org

SOURCE Partnership with Children