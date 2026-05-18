Anugal Brings Agentic Identity Governance Into Microsoft Teams

New Teams-native IsAI brings access requests, approvals, risk reviews, certifications, and emergency access into the flow of enterprise work.

CHENNAI, India, May. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anugal, the Agentic Identity Governance and Access Orchestration platform from Business Core Solutions, today announced Anugal IsAI for Microsoft Teams, a conversational governance interface that brings access decisions, risk context, and audit evidence into the collaboration layer where enterprise work takes place.

Identity governance has traditionally depended on portals, tickets, dashboards, and scheduled reviews. This model creates delays when enterprise teams need to request, approve, review, or revoke access in real time.

As work moves into collaboration platforms, access governance must move closer to the point of decision. Employees initiate access requests through chat, managers approve them while on the move, security teams need real-time risk context, and compliance teams need evidence captured at the moment of action.

Anugal IsAI brings this governance flow into Microsoft Teams through a conversational interface where policy context is built into every access decision.

Users request access in natural language, approvers receive AI-guided recommendations, reviewers complete prioritized certifications, and security teams investigate access risk without switching across portals, reports, or dashboards.

"The future of identity governance is not another approval screen. It is governed decision-making at the point of work," said Vignesh Ganesan, Head of Product, Anugal. "Anugal IsAI brings policy, risk, context, and auditability into the environment where access decisions are already being discussed and acted on."

The release extends Anugal's Agentic Identity Governance model across three modes of action:

Advisory mode surfaces risk signals, access insights, and remediation guidance.

surfaces risk signals, access insights, and remediation guidance. Assisted mode validates requests against policy and prepares recommended decisions for human approval.

validates requests against policy and prepares recommended decisions for human approval. Controlled automation mode executes pre-approved, low-risk actions such as provisioning, certification enforcement, and access revocation with full evidence capture.

For enterprises running SAP, Oracle, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, cloud, custom, and SaaS applications, Anugal provides a unified orchestration layer for identity lifecycle management, access requests, Segregation of Duties, certifications, emergency access, and audit reporting.

While Anugal IsAI launches first for Microsoft Teams, the platform is designed to extend governed identity decisions into the collaboration environments enterprises already use, including Slack, Google Workspace, and other communication platforms.

With Anugal IsAI, enterprises gain a faster, more contextual, and more auditable way to govern access across human, machine, vendor, and AI-driven identities.

About Anugal

Anugal is an enterprise identity governance application focused on helping organizations manage access with greater control, visibility, and accountability. Built for complex hybrid environments, Anugal enables businesses to govern how access is requested, approved, reviewed, certified, and audited across their digital ecosystem. Its platform supports secure identity operations across employees, contractors, vendors, machines, and emerging AI-driven systems, helping enterprises strengthen compliance, reduce operational risk, and build a more resilient access governance foundation.



To learn more about Anugal's Agentic Identity Governance capabilities or book a demo, visit: Anugal.ai

For further information or media queries, please reach out to: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Core Solutions