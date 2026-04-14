Business Core Solutions acquires Techie2Pillar to Scale Enterprise AI Execution

The acquisition comes after six months of collaboration between the two companies. During this period, Business Core Solutions and Techie2Pillar worked on real business use cases using conversational and AI-driven agents. These engagements demonstrated how AI can move beyond experiments and be used effectively in everyday business operations, particularly in areas where real-time interaction, decision-making, and workflow execution are critical.

With this acquisition, Techie2Pillar will be integrated into BCS' Agentic-Service-as-a-Software (ASaaS) portfolio and will form the foundation of Proxyn.ai, a newly established sister company of BCS. This integration brings together Techie2Pillar's expertise in voice and conversational AI with BCS' library of 400+ ready-to-deploy agent blueprints, refined across 60+ enterprise environments strengthening BCS' ability to design and deploy outcome-driven structured and scalable enterprise AI execution.

Speaking on the acquisition, Prakash Palani, CTO of BCS, said "Many organizations have strong ideas for AI, but the real challenge lies in executing them consistently at scale. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver reliable production-ready AI Solutions. Through Proxyn.ai, we are enabling faster agentic use cases deployment with reduced risk, while our Agentic System Integrator model, supported by platforms like Symphony, Anugal, and deKorvai, ensures governance and scalability across the enterprise."

Bharanish, CTO of Techie2Pillar, said, "Our collaboration with BCS has already shown how conversational AI can deliver real business impact. By becoming part of BCS's ASaaS portfolio, we can now better design and deploy AI systems that integrate smoothly with enterprise tools."

Together, the combined capabilities are intended to help enterprises move from fragmented automation initiatives to structured, agent-driven operations, addressing one of the key challenges in AI adoption, scaling from pilot programs to production systems.

For more information, visit www.businesscoresolutions.com

About Business Core Solutions

Business Core Solutions (BCS) is a global enterprise transformation company, recognized as the world's first Agentic System Integrator. Founded in 2014, the company operates across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and India, providing services across enterprise ecosystems including SAP, Salesforce, OpenText, AI/ML, Agentic Orchestration, Cloud, and Data Analytics.

These capabilities are complemented by its platforms, Symphony for orchestration, Anugal for identity governance, and deKorvai for data intelligence, which enable control, coordination, and visibility across enterprise systems. BCS supports organizations in improving execution efficiency, reducing operational complexity, and delivering consistent outcomes across processes.

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SOURCE Business Core Solutions