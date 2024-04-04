Any Way You Cut It, Pepperidge Farm Bread Makes the Grilled Cheese

CAMDEN, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperidge Farm is celebrating National Grilled Cheese Month by inviting consumers to "Have A Little Taste" and hold their grilled cheese sandwiches to a higher standard with Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread. In honor of the month-long homage to grilled cheese, Pepperidge Farm is unveiling new data to settle some of the hottest debates about America's favorite toasted sandwich.

Grilled Cheese Consumption by State, Annually

The average American adult eats 36 grilled cheese sandwiches each year, and the debate on how to make the best grilled cheese rages on among consumers. From cheese and bread choices to optimal cooking methods and condiments, Americans are passionate about their grilled cheese preferences. The Pepperidge Farm Grilled Cheese Survey reveals what America agrees on and where opinions are split, and it all starts with the bread.

White bread is America's top choice. 57% opt for white, trailed by sourdough (24%) and wheat (23%).

Most grilled cheese makers are crafting sandwiches with butter (70%) but there's no shortage of buzz about using mayo, as 20% prefer it.

but there's no shortage of buzz about using mayo, as 20% prefer it. When it comes to the most important quality of cheese, 54% say the cheese needs to be gooey !

! Conversation may be heated about what to use to cook a grilled cheese, but a simple pan remains the top choice for Americans at 60% , followed by a cast iron skillet (34%), toaster oven (12%) and panini press (11%). Air fryers come in fifth place with 9%.

, followed by a cast iron skillet (34%), toaster oven (12%) and panini press (11%). Air fryers come in fifth place with 9%. America is divided on the way to cut the sandwich. 52% cut diagonally in half, while 21% cut vertically in half. Surprisingly, 10% cut horizontally in half and 17% don't cut it at all.

"We asked, and America answered: the right bread is crucial in making the best grilled cheese," said Ama Auwarter, Vice President of Bakery Marketing at Campbell Snacks. "We couldn't agree more. At Pepperidge Farm, our baker's passion and attention to detail comes through in every soft, thick slice. With a delicious fresh-from-the-oven taste, Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White elevates every grilled cheese."

Emmy-award winning actress Hannah Waddingham also weighed in on the debate. The star, who is seen enjoying a grilled cheese (or "cheese toastie" as the English would say) in the brand's "Have a Little Taste" campaign, shared that she makes her grilled cheese with Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White and cheddar cooked in a pan with butter and cut diagonally for a delicious late morning snack.

From a late morning snack to a classic pairing with soup, grilled cheese sandwiches are highly versatile and can be customized for any occasion. To create a recipe inspired by America's preferences, Pepperidge Farm teamed-up with grilled cheese enthusiast, recipe developer, and cookbook author Justine Doiron, known online as Justine Snacks. The recipe featuring her favorite bread – Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White -- will post on @PepperidgeFarm social channels starting on National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12).

"As a home-cook, I love the simple elegance and joy a delicious grilled cheese brings to my day. I've experimented with many different recipes, and my go-to bread is Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread," said Justine. "With thick, flour-dusted slices that are perfect for toasting, my grilled cheese sandwiches are always golden and crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside."

Most Americans agree with Justine Snacks – they prefer thick sliced bread over thin (43% vs. 33%). They also look for bread that toasts well (57%), has a crispy outside (51%), and holds together ingredients without falling apart (39%).

Grilled cheese connoisseurs who want to bring top-shelf taste to their own kitchens can find Pepperidge Farm Hearty White at retailers nationwide. This Grilled Cheese Month, Pepperidge Farm invites consumers to join the conversation and share how they prefer their grilled cheese with Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White by tagging @pepperidgefarm on social.

The Pepperidge Farm Grilled Cheese Survey

This random double-opt-in survey of 5,000 Americans, 100 from each state, was commissioned by Pepperidge Farm and conducted by market research company OnePoll. Data was collected between Mar. 8 and Mar. 25, 2024.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes crackers, cookies, fresh baked breads and frozen puff pastry, layer cakes and garlic breads. Founded in 1937 by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

CONTACT:

Nirmala Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company