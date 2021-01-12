AnyClip Launches VPAID, An Online Video Series About the Online Video Business, Bringing Together Digital Media Execs for Monthly Roundtable and Shop-Talk

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip , the video management, distribution and marketing platform, today announced the debut of VPAID, a free monthly online video show exploring the strategies, technology and content of the online video business.

Co-hosted by Nadav Dray, AnyClip's VP Operations, and Rebecca Paoletti, Co-Founder and CEO of CakeWorks, a full-service video agency, each 30-minute episode of VPAID will welcome media executives and subject matter experts to problem-solve, share, debate and laugh together about timely issues relevant to this industry.

The first three episodes of VPAID are available now on a free, searchable VOD hub page on AnyClip's website. Confirmed guests for the show's first three episodes include: Warren Cohen, Head of Video at NYPost.com; Trina DasGupta CEO & Founder Single Palm Tree Productions; Laura Lee, Board member of MediaCo (HOT97, WBLS) and former Global Head of YouTube Top Creators; Nathan Brown, Former Video GM at Complex, Huffington Post and Discovery and current Media and Technology Consultant; Sandra Baez, VP of Operations at Premion; and Fernando Romero SVP, Head of Multi-Platform Sales at Fuse Media. Following the initial launch, episodes will be released monthly on the VPAID hub.

"Thriving in today's digital media landscape is tough...there's no question about it," says Gil Becker, CEO & President of AnyClip. "When it comes to achieving success with an online video business, a myriad of technological challenges, content decisions and operating costs can complicate a media company's road to success. We know this because as a video technology platform, we're in this business right alongside our partners. We hear and see a lot. With VPAID, we're excited to host conversation with experts in this space, to break down these complexities, focus on solutions and (hopefully) have fun in this exchange."

The show's title is a riff on the industry term, VPAID, or video player ad-serving interface definition, a script used to deliver interactive, in-stream video ad creatives to web-based video players. In the context of the show, however, the acronym takes on a second, more tongue-in-cheek meaning — literally, getting paid — connecting both the serious and technical aspects of online video delivery with the sometimes laughably difficult, revenue-obsessed nature of the business. Through the series, AnyClip aims to deliver an equally thoughtful yet humorous program for online media professionals seeking fresh thinking, perspective and most of all, levity.

"Online video has grabbed attention, hearts and wallets from audiences and advertisers. Even as we look toward brighter days post-pandemic, media companies should want to get into — or defend their position in — this business," said Rebecca Paoletti CEO & Co-founder of Cake-Works. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join the VPAID series and co-host these conversations that can ultimately help media companies of all sizes and types to continue to thrive and create."

About AnyClip

AnyClip is transforming online video as we know it, making it more effective and efficient for anyone video touches: businesses, brands, media companies, viewers and consumers. AnyClip's Luminous Platform uses core AI technology to create and organize the data of video content. This data then flows through the Platform's tools and video players, which help a growing variety of customers to manage, distribute and maximize their video's value, using data and automation to achieve results in all the ways they need.

AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks.

For more information, please visit www.anyclip.com.

About CakeWorks

CakeWorks is a global full-service video agency and award-winning content studio headquartered in New York. We specialize in end-to-end video strategy, product development, content programming, production, monetization, and distribution to help businesses launch better video experiences, grow viewership, and engage with new audiences while increasing revenue. CakeWorks' 100+ clients are media powerhouses, sports franchises, innovative start-ups, and the next-generation video technology platforms that drive them. For more info, go to http://cake-works.com , or follow CakeWorks: @cakeworksvideo #videoiscake

For more info, please visit http://cake-works.com

Media Contact:

Will Vogel

347.844.1974

[email protected]

SOURCE AnyClip

Related Links

http://www.anyclip.com

