AnyClip Ranks No. 5 in New York and 64 in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip today announced it ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 in North America, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. AnyClip grew more than 2500% during this period.

AnyClip's president and chief executive officer, Gil Becker, credits the expansion and positioning of the company as 'The Visual Intelligence Company' alongside focus on ramping up the reach of its AI- and data-driven platform for external and internal communications use cases for the company's 2518% revenue growth. He said, "At a time during which businesses across all industries are creating a record volume of video, and people are consuming and producing video more than ever before, AnyClip has been able to help businesses convert massive volumes of latent video content into smart, actionable assets with its proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology. It's our unique ability to extract and harness the innate data in video that powers the first fully automated and integrated platform for video management.

Whether it's redefining internal communications for the new hybrid workplace - making videos discoverable, shareable and collaborative or helping to scale new and existing external audiences with video that is engaging and personalized - it's clear that we've entered a new age in video and unlocking its potential will be critical to the future success of any enterprise."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual Intelligence™ Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next evolution in video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip leverages this platform to unlock the value of video for internal communications and collaboration. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment . For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

