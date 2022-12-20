ANYCLIP TO POWER ZOOM'S AI-DRIVEN "SMART VIDEO" CENTER FOR GLOBAL PARTNERS

ANYCLIP'S AI-DRIVEN VIDEO MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO POWER AUTHENTICATED VIDEO CENTER FOR ZOOM PARTNERS, INCLUDING FULLY SEARCHABLE, INTERACTIVE VIDEO HUB

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, The Visual Intelligence Company™ has announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is launching the Partner Video Center powered by AnyClip. The "smart video" resource center debuted during Zoomtopia on November 8 and lives within Zoom's existing Partner Demand Center, centralizing all partner-ready video content and enablement in organized, searchable, video-on-demand channels.

Zoom's Partner Video Center will keep Zoom's partners around the world connected and informed. All content in the Video Center will be fully searchable by keyword or phrase—written or spoken—allowing users to surface relevant information and answers within video, instantly—no scrolling required. Automated highlights will also be available for long form video. To support localization efforts, all of the content within the Video Center will be instantly translatable into 150+ languages.

The corporate on-demand video hub is programmed with content from the Zoomtopia Conference (i.e., keynotes and panel discussions, demos, celebrity talks), and other relevant video—from onboarding and feature demos to webinars and more and will continue to be updated in real time. The content is organized in thematic VOD channels using AnyClip's Watch+ feature to bring ease-of-use and streamlined navigation to the online streaming experience.

"Our partners are at the core of our go-to-market and product launch strategy,"

said Joan Morales, Zoom's Head of Partner Marketing. "Creating a partner-centric culture is paramount for Zoom and that means our partner engagement journey must not only be seamless, but also optimized for education and awareness. It's no surprise that much of that information and intelligence is contained in video. AnyClip enables that video, unlocking the intelligence within content—making it instantly accessible and actionable in real time, which is essential to our partner network, globally."

"From the onset, Zoom was very clear with their directive—create a fully searchable, interactive video portal that not only supports discovery and knowledge-sharing but does so in a streaming environment that is personalized and intuitive. I'm thrilled that AnyClip has been able to address all of those needs in one comprehensive solution with our Genius+ platform," said AnyClip's CEO Gil Becker. "Like Zoom, companies across all verticals, now understand that the key to real-time knowledge sharing and knowledge transfer lies in our ability to unlock and leverage the innate data in video - making that intelligence accessible, usable and actionable for customers, partners and employees alike."

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video — the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity and collaboration.

The company powers advanced video solutions so smart, they're Genius. For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled – searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised and interactive. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for Business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration and communication.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich. In 2021, the company ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's " Hot Vendors in Collaboration " list. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday and Streaming Media. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

